TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA to Play Greater Manchester Fringe in July

The digital production opens on July 1st.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

Prepare to be whisked away to 1922 as the highly anticipated digital monologue, "Click Here," opens at Greater Manchester Fringe. This production, written by Lita Doolan, delves into the love story of Ottoline Morrell, a Bloomsbury resident, promising a unique exploration of love, choices, and the power of words. Opening on July 1st, this thought-provoking show is set to captivate audiences with its raw emotions and bisexual narrative.

Taking inspiration from Ottoline's stonemason, a proud and unapologetically bisexual Tiger, "Tigers In The Wisteria" is a 30-minute digital monologue that delves deep into the complexities of love and desire. Award-winning writer Lita Doolan skillfully weaves a tale that transports viewers to a time where romance was filled with challenges and sacrifices.

Lita Doolan, whose previous digital show for the Greater Manchester Fringe, 'After Shark,' has been nominated for an Off West End Award, demonstrates her exceptional talent once again. Known for her ability to immerse audiences in powerful narratives, Doolan brings Ottoline Morrell's journey to life with intensity and authenticity.

"'Tigers In The Wisteria' is an ode to the complexities of love and the sacrifices we make for the ones we hold dear," shares Lita Doolan. "Ottoline's story is one of passion, longing, and the bittersweet choices we face. It is an honor to bring this deeply emotional narrative to the Greater Manchester Fringe audience."

The digital show invites viewers to join Ottoline as she embarks on a quest through Bloomsbury in search of a love letter to leave for her beloved. The heartbreaking twist is that her lover will never read the letter, leaving Ottoline torn between her desires and the reality of her situation.

"Click Here" digital show will be presented as part of the GMF Digital Events, running from July 1st to July 31st.




