THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Comes to Riverside Studios in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THERE’S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW will open in London at the Riverside Studios in Hammersmith on Wednesday 14 August and play through to Sunday 1 September 2024.

Ticket sign-up begins today Wednesday 29 May with pre-sale from Monday 3 June and public on-sale on Thursday 6 June. https://riversidestudios.co.uk/monster-landing/

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations, based on the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series, leapt from page to stage in October last year and quickly became a must-see musical for young families.

A high-energy 50-minute adventure featuring original music written by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold, this show is the perfect introduction to live theatre. Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with special moments to enjoy together.

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

There's a Monster in Your Show... and he can't wait to meet you!

Tom Fletcher said, “It’s been an amazing experience to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book,' come to life on stage and to get to meet the characters that I invented in my head! And it’s been incredible to be a part of developing the show and combining my love of writing books and stories with writing some of the songs for the production. 'There's a Monster In Your Show’ really is the perfect first theatre trip for young families. Going to the theatre with kids can be stressful but this is a totally interactive show where children are not just allowed to shout, sing, clap and dance - it’s actively encouraged! And to be in London at the Riverside Studios for the Summer holidays is such an honour. Monster and his friends can’t wait to explore the city and see the sights!”

The production is presented by MEI Theatrical, the team who have brought some of the world’s best loved family brands to the stage including Twirlywoos Live, Sarah & Duck and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

There’s a Monster in Your Show is adapted for the stage by Zoe Bourn, with design by Laura McEwen and puppets created by Keith Frederick. Katie Haygarth is Associate Director.

New music is composed by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold.

The show is directed by Miranda Larson with puppet direction by Roman Stefanski.

Comments