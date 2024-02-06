THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St. Helens Theatre Royal This Week

Performances will run from Saturday 10 – Sun 18 February 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 1 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD
Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester Photo 2 Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 3 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 4 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St. Helens Theatre Royal This Week

Following their record-breaking Christmas pantomime Aladdin, Regal Entertainments are back at St Helens Theatre Royal with the first of four pantomimes in 2024, a totally wizard treat for all the family from this weekend with a trip to the merry old land of Oz.

Audiences at the popular town centre venue in St Helens are being invited to follow the yellow brick road to the Theatre Royal to see The Wizard Of Oz live on stage from Saturday 10 – Sun 18 February 2024.

The stunning show promises to be packed with fantastic performances, amazing song and dance routines, sensational sets, fabulous costumes, and lots of laughs. The pantomime based of the famous Oscar-winning MGM movie is produced and directed by Chantelle Nolan, with musical supervision by Callum Clarke and choreographed by Nazene Langfield.

Join Dorothy and Toto on their epic adventure to the Emerald City and follow their journey as they meet a cast of incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion along the way.

Will the Wicked Witch succeed in stopping them in their tracks? Or will the good witch Glinda help the friends in their mission to meet the wonderful Wizard himself?

The Wizard Of Oz has become a regular and very popular show in the Theatre Royal’s annual calendar.

The full cast of talented St Helens regulars are Maddie Hope Coelho who dons the famous ruby red slippers again to play Dorothy, Michael Alan-Bailey as the Scarecrow, Lewis Canning as the Tin Man, Benjamin Keith as the Lion, Hayley Russell as Glinda, Abigail Middleton as the Wicked Witch, and Warren Donnelly as the Wizard.

St Helens Theatre Royal Manager Chantelle Nolan said: “St Helens really feels like the Panto capital of the North, especially after the response to our Christmas show Aladdin, well you don’t have to wait long until the next one as we are back with our first panto of the year, a family show that has always proved popular in St Helens, The Wizard Of Oz is a much-loved classic story which continues to enchant each new generation in turn. We’ve got a fantastic cast, fabulous costumes and sets, and a great story to tell. It’s going to be a wonderfully magical half term treat.”

So, click your heels three times and join Dorothy and Toto as they journey along the Yellow Brick Road to make her way home and help find the Scarecrow a brain, the Tin Man a heart and a Cowardly Lion some courage.  Book early to avoid disappointment.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Video: Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments Photo
Video: Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments

Theatre Royal Brighton has been undergoing improvement works since early 2023, including the ongoing restoration of the Grade II* listed Colonnade on New Road to its original terracotta splendour. See timelapse video of the transformation!

2
The Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Paynes CONSTELLATIONS This Spring Photo
The Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Spring

THE BARN THEATRE announces new revival production of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS directed by Jessica Daniels.

3
Principle Cast Set For Rifco Theatre Companys FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD Photo
Principle Cast Set For Rifco Theatre Company's FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD

Rifco Theatre Company in partnership with Watford Palace Theatre   and HOME Manchester have announced the headline cast for Frankie Goes to Bollywood!

4
THE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Weekend Photo
THE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Weekend

The Last Cigarette by Steven Fechter is a play presented by Demi-Monde Productions. Step into the last smoking bar in Santa Monica and celebrate Valentine's Day with style.

More Hot Stories For You

The Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This SpringThe Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Spring
Principle Cast Set For Rifco Theatre Company's FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOODPrinciple Cast Set For Rifco Theatre Company's FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD
THE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This WeekendTHE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Weekend
UK New Writing Initiative Launched By Bullet Point TheatreUK New Writing Initiative Launched By Bullet Point Theatre

Videos

Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments Video
Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Pride & Prejudice in UK Regional Pride & Prejudice
Holy Trinity Church Guildford (2/05-2/24)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Storyhouse (3/05-3/06)
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Mowlem Theatre (3/19-3/19)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Darlington Hippodrome (2/13-2/14)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Brighton Dome (3/07-3/08)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
PONTYPOOL in UK Regional PONTYPOOL
Wales Millennium Centre (10/30-11/09)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You