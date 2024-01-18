THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal This Half Term

Performances run from Saturday 10 – Sun 18 February 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 2 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 4 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup

THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal This Half Term

Following their record-breaking Christmas pantomime Aladdin, Regal Entertainments are back at St Helens Theatre Royal with the first of four pantomimes in 2024, a totally wizard treat for all the family this half-term with a trip to the merry old land of Oz.

Audiences at the popular town centre venue in St Helens are being invited to follow the yellow brick road to the Theatre Royal to see The Wizard Of Oz live on stage from Saturday 10 – Sun 18 February 2024.

The stunning show promises to be packed with fantastic performances, amazing song and dance routines, sensational sets, fabulous costumes, and lots of laughs. The pantomime based of the famous Oscar-winning MGM movie is produced and directed by Chantelle Nolan, with musical supervision by Callum Clarke and choreographed by Nazene Langfield.

Join Dorothy and Toto on their epic adventure to the Emerald City and follow their journey as they meet a cast of incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion along the way.

Will the Wicked Witch succeed in stopping them in their tracks? Or will the good witch Glinda help the friends in their mission to meet the wonderful Wizard himself?

The Wizard Of Oz has become a regular and very popular show in the Theatre Royal's annual calendar.

The full cast of talented St Helens regulars are Maddie Hope Coelho who dons the famous ruby red slippers again to play Dorothy, Michael Alan-Bailey as the Scarecrow, Lewis Canning as the Tin Man, Benjamin Keith as the Lion, Hayley Russell as Glinda, Abigail Middleton as the Wicked Witch, and Warren Donnelly as the Wizard.

St Helens Theatre Royal Manager Chantelle Nolan said: “St Helens really feels like the Panto capital of the North, especially after the response to our Christmas show Aladdin, well you don't have to wait long until the next one as we are back with our first panto of the year, a family show that has always proved popular in St Helens, The Wizard Of Oz is a much-loved classic story which continues to enchant each new generation in turn. We've got a fantastic cast, fabulous costumes and sets, and a great story to tell. It's going to be a wonderfully magical half term treat.”

 

So, click your heels three times and join Dorothy and Toto as they journey along the Yellow Brick Road to make her way home and help find the Scarecrow a brain, the Tin Man a heart and a Cowardly Lion some courage.  Book early to avoid disappointment.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Tara Theatre Launches The Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship Photo
Tara Theatre Launches The Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship

Following a celebration of Abdul Shayek's life and career at the National's Olivier Theatre today, Tara Theatre has announced the Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship in honour of the late Artistic Director, who passed away in August 2023. 

2
Ash Hunter Will Lead MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse; Full Cast Revealed! Photo
Ash Hunter Will Lead MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse; Full Cast Revealed!

Leeds Playhouse has announced the cast for its restaging of Macbeth in its epic Quarry theatre, with Hamilton star Ash Hunter in the lead role. Learn more about the cast and production here!

3
Full Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester Photo
Full Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced the full cast for their revival of Oscar Wilde’s beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest from 1-16 March 2024. Learn more about the show here!

4
Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicho Photo
Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's THE TIME MACHINE

Original Theatre presents a Winter/Spring 2024 tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s The Time Machine – A Comedy. Get a first look at the cast in action.

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Mercury Theatre in ColchesterFull Cast Set For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester
Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's THE TIME MACHINEPhotos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's THE TIME MACHINE
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal PlymouthFull Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth
The Royal Central School Of Speech And Drama Receives £5.6 Million From Research England

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
New Theatre Royal (1/30-1/31)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
Royal Welsh Colege of Music and Drama (2/24-2/24)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Norwich Playhouse (2/20-2/20)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Crucible (1/31-2/01)
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman: Frankie & Beausy in UK Regional Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman: Frankie & Beausy
Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge (2/04-2/04)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
MAST Mayflower Studios (1/29-1/31)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Palace Theatre (2/15-2/15)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You