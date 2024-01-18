THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal This Half Term

Following their record-breaking Christmas pantomime Aladdin, Regal Entertainments are back at St Helens Theatre Royal with the first of four pantomimes in 2024, a totally wizard treat for all the family this half-term with a trip to the merry old land of Oz.

Audiences at the popular town centre venue in St Helens are being invited to follow the yellow brick road to the Theatre Royal to see The Wizard Of Oz live on stage from Saturday 10 – Sun 18 February 2024.

The stunning show promises to be packed with fantastic performances, amazing song and dance routines, sensational sets, fabulous costumes, and lots of laughs. The pantomime based of the famous Oscar-winning MGM movie is produced and directed by Chantelle Nolan, with musical supervision by Callum Clarke and choreographed by Nazene Langfield.

Join Dorothy and Toto on their epic adventure to the Emerald City and follow their journey as they meet a cast of incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion along the way.

Will the Wicked Witch succeed in stopping them in their tracks? Or will the good witch Glinda help the friends in their mission to meet the wonderful Wizard himself?

The Wizard Of Oz has become a regular and very popular show in the Theatre Royal's annual calendar.

The full cast of talented St Helens regulars are Maddie Hope Coelho who dons the famous ruby red slippers again to play Dorothy, Michael Alan-Bailey as the Scarecrow, Lewis Canning as the Tin Man, Benjamin Keith as the Lion, Hayley Russell as Glinda, Abigail Middleton as the Wicked Witch, and Warren Donnelly as the Wizard.

St Helens Theatre Royal Manager Chantelle Nolan said: “St Helens really feels like the Panto capital of the North, especially after the response to our Christmas show Aladdin, well you don't have to wait long until the next one as we are back with our first panto of the year, a family show that has always proved popular in St Helens, The Wizard Of Oz is a much-loved classic story which continues to enchant each new generation in turn. We've got a fantastic cast, fabulous costumes and sets, and a great story to tell. It's going to be a wonderfully magical half term treat.”

So, click your heels three times and join Dorothy and Toto as they journey along the Yellow Brick Road to make her way home and help find the Scarecrow a brain, the Tin Man a heart and a Cowardly Lion some courage. Book early to avoid disappointment.