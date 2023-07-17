THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Comes to Camden Fringe

Performances run 12-15 August.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

First staged almost 30 years ago, The Vagina Monologues still resonates in today's world: the taboo around the vagina, the sexual violence, the ignorance, or shame around the sexual pleasure are all issues we're still facing nowadays. The vagina has a lot to say. 

 

For this production, the director wanted to bring an innovative way to approach this charismatic text with music and bring life to each of the monologues through its own singular scene and set-up. The intimate cosy cabaret setting of the Canal Cafe Theatre is the perfect venue to take the audience of the Camden Fringe Festival onto an emotional journey from laughs to tears, to immerse each spectator into each story of these women who courageously shared their relationships with their own sexuality, feelings, traumas, questions, joys and pains with Eve Ensler (V) the author of the play. 

 

Lorna Dempsey, the director, explains: “I took on this complex theatre piece because the stories took me on a journey that made me feel an array of emotions. The Vagina Monologues' message is still very poignant and relevant today, so I wanted to showcase the different perspectives of these voices whilst informing and affecting audiences in an interesting and fresh way. The vulnerability, courage and curiosity of these intimate monologues aligned with my core truths.” 

 

The play will primarily appeal to women, but the issues related by the stories of the different characters will find an echo with all genders and generations, this is a play about love, hope, despair, sadness and joy, and these emotions are a worldwide non-specific gender language. 

 

Book by Eve Ensler (V)  

Director: Lorna Dempsey 

 Cast: Juliet Prew, Cara Kiri, Aurore Padenou  

Music Composer: Liam Karima  

Visual Designer: Elisabeth Hanchir 

 




