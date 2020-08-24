THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE Announces Full Cast for Livestreamed Reading of TROILUS AND CRESSIDA

The livestream will take place on Wednesday 26 August, 7pm BST.

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida.

The streaming will be live on Wednesday 26 August, 7pm BST below!

Robert Myles directs Georgia Andrews (Ensemble), Benjamin Chandler (Ajax), Maya Cohen (Ensemble), Fleur de Wit (Hector), Dana Demsko (Aeneas), Sharon Eckman (Calchas), Danielle Farrow (Agamemnon), Lebogang Fisher (Cressida), Stefano Guerriero (Ensemble), Mark Holden (Diomedes), Megan Jarvie (Helen), Miriam Kerzner (Priam, King Of Troy), Jeff King (Menelaus), Zoë Land (Thersites), Sven Maertens (Achilles), Kit McGuire (Ensemble), Flinn McManus (Troilus), Christopher Poke (Nestor), Olaf Raymond Eide (Patroclus), Justin Skelton (Ulysses), Austin Tichenor (Pandarus), and Toby Trimby (Paris), with Elsa Tuxworth and Nicholas Waters as swings.

The cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, BBC, Outlander, Channel 4, National Arts Fringe Festival of South Africa, Jack Studio Theatre, Southwark Playhouse, Kings Head Theatre, GWENT, NowTV, Reduced Shakespeare Company, Lookingglass Theatre, The Kennedy Centre, The Folger Shakespeare Library, HarperCollins, Royal National Institute of Blind People, Amazon Prime, Sky Atlantic, ITV, Theatr Clwyd, Almeida Theatre, Melbourne Fringe Festival, on the West End and more.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

