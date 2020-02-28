THE RAGE OF NARCISSUS Extends For Further Week At Pleasance Theatre

Tangram Theatre and Pleasance today announce that their production of Sergio Blanco's The Rage of Narcissus extends for a further week. The production, which stars Sam Crane and is directed by Daniel Goldman, will now run until 13 March at Pleasance Islington.

When Sergio arrives in Ljubljana to give a lecture on Narcissus, the first thing he does after checking in to his hotel room is to get on an app and look for someone to have sex with. A few hours later, once Igor has come and gone, Sergio spots a dark brown stain on the floor. Looking closer, he sees that it's a blood stain. And looking around, he discovers more and more blood stains all over the room.

As he begins to investigate, he gets drawn deeper and deeper into a dark dangerous world of desire, infatuation and murder.

Perfect material for a new play - if he can get out of Ljubljana alive.



Based on a true story, The Rage of Narcissus is a fascinating, disturbing journey into the labyrinth of the self and our obsession with the gaze.

Box Office: 020 7609 1800

https://www.pleasance.co.uk/





