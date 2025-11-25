THE MOUSETRAP Will Embark on 75th Anniversary UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller and the world’s longest running play, The Mousetrap will embark on a major UK tour from September 2026 running through to 2027. The tour forms part of wider plans to celebrate The Mousetrap’s 75th anniversary year with more exciting celebrations to be announced. The West End production will also extend booking into its 75th year to 3 January 2027.

Full casting and creative team for the tour to be announced in due course.

Since 1952, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has captivated the world with silent clues, shifting shadows and the best kept secret in theatre history. Now, the record-breaking classic embarks on its 75th Anniversary Tour across the UK and Ireland.

A shocking murder rattles London. Far from the chaos, a remote country guesthouse welcomes seven strangers seeking refuge. But when a police sergeant battles through a deadly snowstorm with a warning no one expects, it becomes clear the threat is already within their walls.

Every whisper hides a clue. Every story masks a lie. And as suspicion tightens its grip, one question chills the room: Who among them is capable of murder?

Step inside, and solve the greatest murder mystery that has kept the world guessing for generations.

Earlier this year the play celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End and was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate for the record title longest theatrical run. The genre-defining murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to enthral audiences at London’s St Martin’s Theatre, now booking into its 75th year in 2027.

The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty.

Tour Dates

3 – 12 September 2026

Birmingham, The Alexandra

https://atgtickets.com/Birmingham

15 – 19 September 2026

Princess Theatre, Torquay

https://atgtickets.com/torquay

21 – 26 September 2026

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

01242 572 573

https://everymantheatre.org.uk

28 September – 3 October 2026

Malvern Theatres

01684 892277

https://malvern-theatres.co.uk

5 – 10 October 2026

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

https://trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB

12 – 17 October 2026

Theatre Royal Windsor

01753 853 888

https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

19 – 24 October 2026

Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

https://floralpavilion.com

26 – 31 October 2026

Manchester Opera House

https://atgtickets.com/manchester

2 – 7 November 2026

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

https://sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9 – 14 November 2026

Aylesbury Waterside

https://atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

16 – 21 November 2026

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-GB

23 – 28 November 2026

Lighthouse, Poole

https://lighthousepoole.co.uk

30 November – 5 December 2026

Palace Theatre, Southend

https://trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend/en-GB

7 – 16 January 2027

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

01604 624811

https://royalandderngate.co.uk

19 – 23 January 2027

Cardiff New Theatre

0343 310 0041

https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

25 – 30 January 2027

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

https://atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

1 – 6 February 2027

Theatre Royal Plymouth

01752 267 222

https://theatreroyal.com

15 – 20 February 2027

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

0343 310 0020

https://churchilltheatre.co.uk

22 – 27 February 2027

Swindon Wyvern Theatre

0343 310 0040

https://swindontheatres.co.uk

1 – 6 March 2027

Stoke, Regent Theatre

https://atgtickets.com/stoke

8 – 13 March 2027

Lichfield Garrick

https://lichfieldgarrick.com

22 – 27 March 2027

Sunderland Empire Theatre

https://atgtickets.com/sunderland

5 – 10 April 2027

Edinburgh Playhouse

https://atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

12 – 17 April 2027

Glasgow King’s Theatre

https://atgtickets.com/Glasgow

26 April – 1 May 2027

Milton Keynes Theatre

https://atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

24 – 29 May 2027

Truro, Hall for Cornwall

01872 262 466

https://hallforcornwall.co.uk

21 – 26 June 2027

Grand Opera House York

https://atgtickets.com/York