THE MOUSETRAP Will Embark on 75th Anniversary UK Tour

Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller and the world’s longest running play, The Mousetrap will embark on a major UK tour from September 2026 running through to 2027. The tour forms part of wider plans to celebrate The Mousetrap’s 75th anniversary year with more exciting celebrations to be announced. The West End production will also extend booking into its 75th year to 3 January 2027.
Since 1952, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has captivated the world with silent clues, shifting shadows and the best kept secret in theatre history. Now, the record-breaking classic embarks on its 75th Anniversary Tour across the UK and Ireland.
A shocking murder rattles London. Far from the chaos, a remote country guesthouse welcomes seven strangers seeking refuge. But when a police sergeant battles through a deadly snowstorm with a warning no one expects, it becomes clear the threat is already within their walls.
Every whisper hides a clue. Every story masks a lie. And as suspicion tightens its grip, one question chills the room: Who among them is capable of murder?
Step inside, and solve the greatest murder mystery that has kept the world guessing for generations.
Earlier this year the play celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End and was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate for the record title longest theatrical run. The genre-defining murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to enthral audiences at London’s St Martin’s Theatre, now booking into its 75th year in 2027.
The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty.
3 – 12 September 2026
Birmingham, The Alexandra
https://atgtickets.com/Birmingham
15 – 19 September 2026
Princess Theatre, Torquay
https://atgtickets.com/torquay
21 – 26 September 2026
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
01242 572 573
https://everymantheatre.org.uk
28 September – 3 October 2026
Malvern Theatres
01684 892277
https://malvern-theatres.co.uk
5 – 10 October 2026
Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
https://trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB
12 – 17 October 2026
Theatre Royal Windsor
01753 853 888
https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
19 – 24 October 2026
Floral Pavilion, New Brighton
https://floralpavilion.com
26 – 31 October 2026
Manchester Opera House
https://atgtickets.com/manchester
2 – 7 November 2026
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
https://sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
9 – 14 November 2026
Aylesbury Waterside
https://atgtickets.com/Aylesbury
16 – 21 November 2026
Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne
https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-GB
23 – 28 November 2026
Lighthouse, Poole
https://lighthousepoole.co.uk
30 November – 5 December 2026
Palace Theatre, Southend
https://trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend/en-GB
7 – 16 January 2027
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
01604 624811
https://royalandderngate.co.uk
19 – 23 January 2027
Cardiff New Theatre
0343 310 0041
https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
25 – 30 January 2027
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
https://atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
1 – 6 February 2027
Theatre Royal Plymouth
01752 267 222
https://theatreroyal.com
15 – 20 February 2027
Bromley, Churchill Theatre
0343 310 0020
https://churchilltheatre.co.uk
22 – 27 February 2027
Swindon Wyvern Theatre
0343 310 0040
https://swindontheatres.co.uk
1 – 6 March 2027
Stoke, Regent Theatre
https://atgtickets.com/stoke
8 – 13 March 2027
Lichfield Garrick
https://lichfieldgarrick.com
22 – 27 March 2027
Sunderland Empire Theatre
https://atgtickets.com/sunderland
5 – 10 April 2027
Edinburgh Playhouse
https://atgtickets.com/Edinburgh
12 – 17 April 2027
Glasgow King’s Theatre
https://atgtickets.com/Glasgow
26 April – 1 May 2027
Milton Keynes Theatre
https://atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
24 – 29 May 2027
Truro, Hall for Cornwall
01872 262 466
https://hallforcornwall.co.uk
21 – 26 June 2027
Grand Opera House York
https://atgtickets.com/York
