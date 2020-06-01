Shutdown Streaming
THE MOTH HOUSE Streamed Comedy Gig Will Feature Tim Key, Natasia Demetriou, Lou Sanders, and More

Knock2Bag and mr box presents The Moth House - a streamed comedy gig on Thursday 4th June featuring some of their favourite acts performing brand new material, ideas and sketches.

Ray Badran nodded off after the last live Knock2Bag residency at The Moth Club on 14th March, and when he woke up the world had gone into lockdown. He's not been able to leave ever since but the show must go on. He hosts one of the best line-ups you can virtually find:

£5 to stream, with £1 from each ticket going to Music Venue Trust's Save Our Venues campaign, and the show is free for all NHS staff and key workers. NB the show will be pre-recorded but streamed as-live.

For tickets and further info: https://dice.fm/event/a2mm2-knock2bag-presents-the-moth-house-4th-jun-stream-via-london-london-tickets?_branch_match_id=793895312390110045


