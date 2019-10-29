THE MAN IN THE WHITE SUIT Closes Early at Wyndham's Theatre

Producers today announced that Sean Foley's adaptation of the classic Ealing Studios comedy, The Man in the White Suit, will end its run at Wyndham's Theatre on Saturday 7th December, earlier than previously advertised.

Despite winning praise from audiences, sales for the show have not proved strong enough and producers have taken the difficult decision to end the run early.

Ticket holders for performances after 7th December should contact their point of sale.

