THE LADY VANISHES Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton

After the hugely successful first tour of The Classic Thriller Theatre Company's stage adaption of Alfred Hitchcock's The Lady Vanishes, this adaptation is extending into the autumn, with a brand new cast. The show heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 4 - Saturday 9 November.

Building on the phenomenal decade long success of The Agatha Christie Theatre Company, The Classic Thriller Theatre Company presents a quick witted, devilishly fun filled thriller - based on the Hitchcock classic, ranked one of the Best British Films of all time.

When Socialite Iris' travelling companion disappears, she's bewildered to find fellow passengers deny ever having seen her. But with the help of musician Max, she turns detective, and together they resolve to solve this perplexing mystery.

The cast is led by BAFTA nominated actress Gwen Taylor, who for decades was one of Britain's most celebrated TV stars, including her role as Anne Foster in Coronation Street. Gwen's other on screen credits include the title role in ITV's Barbara, Duty Free, A Bit of a Do and Heartbeat. Joining her is her Coronation Street son and 'Villain of the Year Award' winner Andrew Lancel, whose theatrical credits include Twelve Angry Men, The Small Hand and Cilla the Musical.

The show will also feature Denis Lill, star of the highly acclaimed TV drama The Royal and Alan Parry in Only Fools and Horses; Call the Midwife actress Scarlett Archer; theatre and British Hit Parade star Mark Wynter; Nicholas Audsley, best known as the Duke of Monmouth in smash hit TV series Victoria and Ben Nealon who's credits include Soldier Soldier.

The production is directed by Roy Marsden who is best known as an actor, particularly in his role as Commander Adam Dalgliesh in ITV's P.D. James series, which he played for 15 years. Roy has had successful West End runs with Noel Coward's Volcano and Agatha Christie's (under the pen name Mary Westmacott) A Daughter's a Daughter. This is Roy's third Classic Thriller Theatre Company production, having previously directed Rehearsal For Murder and A Judgement In Stone.

The first stop on the tour will be Windsor Theatre Royal on 26 August before calling at: Swindon, Weston-Super-Mare, Bury St Edmonds, Coventry, Derby, Darlington, Horsham, Exeter, Brighton, Yeoville, Torquay and Croydon.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You