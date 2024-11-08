News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE HAND THAT FEEDS YOU Comes to the Players Theatre This December

Performances run from December 5th-22nd.

By: Nov. 08, 2024
The Hand That Feeds You, a new play by Sarah Groustra, will be presented at The Players Theatre next month. Performances run from December 5th-22nd.

The show is a co-production between The Players Theatre Residency Program and Forager Theatre Company. Forager is “an independent nonprofit that builds spirited, joyful, holistic experiences from the objects, spaces, viewpoints, contributions, and people it can gather from any and everywhere.” Forager has previously produced tick, tick…BOOM! at the New Ohio and Kitchen Theatre Company, Flora the Red Menace at Court Square Theatre, and numerous more plays, concerts, readings, and classes across New York City. 

Groustra’s work has previously been seen in New York City at The Connelly Theatre Upstairs, the SheNYC Festival, the Tank, and more. The Hand that Feeds You is a new horror comedy about a young man who inherits his father’s butcher shop, only to discover a meat monster has taken up residence inside. The play was first workshopped through Forager’s Unearth reading series, followed by additional developmental readings and workshops at LiveArts (Charlottesville, VA) and the Valdez Theatre Conference (Valdez, AK). 

“The meat monster character was the genesis of the play,” Groustra says. “There are so many reasons why we can feel uncomfortable in our own bodies, and I liked the idea of physicalizing that dysmorphia onstage as something otherworldly. There are ways that I connect to this character and their journey to find love and feel at home, but I love hearing from audience members when the way they see themselves in the play is something totally different.” 

“From the moment I heard the play out loud for the first time, I knew Forager had to produce it. It has the perfect blend of light-hearted comedy and exploration of unfortunately relatable topics like generational trauma and body dysmorphia”, says Iris Rodrigo, co-producer and managing director of Forager. 

The production will be directed by Jennie Hughes, and features actors Laurel Andersen, Juan Castro, and Jonathan Lorenzo Price. 




