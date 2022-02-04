THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Returns to London in June

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN returns to London this summer in a newly revised production starring Katie Ray as Rachel Watson, at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate Village, from Wednesday 8 June - Sunday 3 July 2022, with Press Night on Thursday 9 June 2022.

Based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and blockbuster DreamWorks film, this new stage adaption by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel tells the story of Rachel Watson, who longs for a different life, her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window everyday, happy and in love, or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Katie Ray has recently finished starring as Mollie Ralston in long running West End hit, 'The Mousetrap', at the St Martin's Theatre. Her other theatre credits include 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' (New London Theatre), The Sound of Music (London Palladium) and Million Dollar Quarter (UK Tour and Royal Festival Hall).

This new production will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with set design by Richard Cooper, lighting design by Seb Blaber, casting by Jay Gardner and produced by Gardner Hodges Entertainment.

Full creative team and casting are to be announced imminently.

Tickets are available from the Upstairs at the Gatehouse box office by phone on 020 8340 3488 or online at www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com.