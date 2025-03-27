THE FIT PRINCE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe, With Music From Leland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Awkward Productions & King's Head Theatre Productions will present new production, "The Fit Prince (who gets switched on in the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here))" beginning this summer. The show will premiere at Edinburgh Fringe from July 30-August 25, before transferring to London’s King’s Head Theatre from December 2-January 3, 2026.

The Fit Prince is created by and stars Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, with Original Music by Leland.

The King is dead and the prince next in line to the throne is unmarried – if he doesn’t find someone soon he must forfeit the crown!

In New York City, baker Aaron Butcher is butchering his career as a family baker. Maybe a commission in the non-location-specific country of Swedonia will fix his problems…

Following the sold-out, award-winning shows Gwyneth Goes Skiing and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, Awkward Productions are back with a brand new show that Flicks through the Net of traditional holiday movies, bringing all their Hallmarks together in the signature awkwardprods way - queer, chaotic, comedic and heartfelt.

