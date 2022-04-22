THE DOCTOR Starring Juliet Stevenson to Visit Theatre Royal Brighton Before West End Run

Robert Icke's (Animal Farm, The Wild Duck, Hamlet, Mary Stuart, Oresteia, 1984) sold- out, five-star Almeida Theatre production, The Doctor, will tour to Theatre Royal Brighton (5-10 September), Bath (13-17 September) and Richmond (19-24 September) before transferring to the Duke of York's Theatre from 29 September - 11 December 2022.



Olivier Award winner, Juliet Stevenson, 'delivering one of the peak performances of the theatrical year' (The Guardian), will reprise her role as Professor Ruth Wolff. Juliet won a Critics' Circle Award and was nominated for an Evening Standard Award for Best Actress for her performance in this role.

Juliet Stevenson said "I am beyond thrilled that The Doctor is travelling to Brighton, Bath and Richmond and then onto the West End. So much has happened in the last two years since we first played the show - I am so excited to share these new resonances and conversations with audiences, everywhere we go. Never has this debate been more needed"

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, very freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, has been critically lauded since it opened at the Almeida in August 2019. The play headlined the Adelaide Festival in 2020, before it was due to transfer to the West End. This was delayed until 2022 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

This is the third West End transfer for Robert Icke and Juliet Stevenson, following the critical and commercial smash-hit productions of Mary Stuart and Hamlet. She most recently voiced one of the puppets in Robert Icke's current production of Animal Farm.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The Doctor is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions & Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions & Wessex Grove.



Juliet Stevenson's previous work at the Almeida includes Mary Stuart, Hamlet and Duet for One (all also West End). She has worked extensively for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and the Royal Court, winning an Olivier award for her performance as Paulina in Death and The Maiden in 1991. Her other most recent theatre credits include Blindness at the Donmar Warehouse, Wings and Happy Days at the Young Vic. Her films include Let Me Go; Truly, Madly, Deeply; Bend it Like Beckham; When Did You Last See Your Father?; Being Julia; Pierrepoint; Mona Lisa Smile and Departure. Recent television work includes Riviera; One of Us; The Enfield Haunting; Atlantis and The Village. Other television work includes Place of Execution; The Accused; The Hour and White Heat. She was awarded the CBE in 1999. In addition to her Olivier award, she has been nominated a further four times and is five times BAFTA nominated for her film and television work.

For more information visit: atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton