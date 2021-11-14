THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW Coming to London This December

Miss Martina (a.k.a. "The Second Lady of Entertainment") will bring her famed holiday train wreck of a show to Soho Theatre for the first time since Martina began the tradition at Seattle's Re-bar over twenty years ago. In this hysterically funny show, Martina blends a truly wondrous mix of questionable song, unnecessary dance, overburdened costumes, and side-splitting video to create your newest treasured holiday tradition.



It is nearly impossible to adequately describe a Dina Martina show, other than that they've become synonymous with jaw-dropping pathos and mind-blowing comedy. What a Dina Martina show is, is a smart and hilarious evening of entertainment you will never forget.



Since 1989, Dina Martina has packed venues throughout the US and Canada, and has performed six successful runs at Soho Theatre. Martina has shared the bill with Margaret Cho, Alan Cumming, Justin Vivian Bond and Bridget Everett. She has received The Stranger Genius Award for Theater, two Seattle Times Footlight Awards, a nomination for The Alpert Award for Theater, and two nominations for the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Off-Off Broadway Show. She did not win those.