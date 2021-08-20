THE BATTERSEA POLTERGEIST Will Embark on UK Tour This Fall

The true story of Britain's strangest ever house haunting, that became a worldwide podcast hit through an 8-part series on BBC Radio Four, is coming to theatres across the UK.

'The Battersea Poltergeist' was a multi-million download, genre-busting phenomenon, mixing

documentary and drama to tell the incredible and terrifying true story of the 1956 haunting of the

Hitchings family at the hands of a poltergeist they nicknamed Donald.

Now at this exclusive live event, you will meet the show's creator, writer and journalist Danny Robins - who is currently making his West End writing debut with '2:22: A Ghost Story' at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood - and other guest experts from the podcast.

Together they'll delve deeper into this paranormal cold case, bringing the investigation to life on stage, sharing exclusive footage of Shirley Hitchings and other witnesses, and revealing some stunning (and chilling) new evidence.

London date: 'The Battersea Poltergeist - Live' at Clapham Grand,

on Halloween, October 31, 2021 at 7.30pm (doors at 6.30pm)

Clapham Grand is located just minutes from the site of the actual haunting at 63 Wycliffe Road.

Dubbed Britain's strangest ever haunting; it was a poltergeist case that spanned an incredible 12-year period. At its height, became a major national news story, with newspaper headlines about strange noises, flying objects, exorcisms and ghostly communication. An attempt was even made to contact the poltergeist on live prime-time TV on the BBC and it was discussed by the Home Secretary in the House of Commons.

At 'The Battersea Poltergeist - Live' there will be a Q&A so you can put your questions about the case and the making of the series to Danny and his team of experts!

Are you #TeamSceptic or #TeamBeliever? Be part of the investigation that's spurred millions of listeners worldwide to become supernatural sleuths.

Tour Dates:

Monday 25 October

at 8pm

SALFORD

The Lowry

https://thelowry.com/ 0343 208 6000

Wednesday 27 October

at 7.30pm

GUILDFORD

G Live

https://glive.co.uk/ 01483 369350

Saturday 30 October

at 7.30pm

BASINGSTOKE

The Anvil

https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/ 01256 844244

Sunday 31 October

at 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm)

LONDON

Clapham Grand

https://claphamgrand.com/ 020 7223 6523

Monday 1 November

at 7.30pm

IPSWICH

Regent Theatre

https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/ 01473 433100

Tuesday 2 November

at 7.30pm

YORK

York Grand Opera House

https://www.atgtickets.com/york/ 0333 009 6690

Wednesday 3 November

at 7.45pm

POOLE

Lighthouse Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/ 01202 280000

Friday 5 November

at 7.30pm

CHELTENHAM

Cheltenham Town Hall

https://www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/ 01242 528764

Sunday 7 November at 7.45pm

BRIGHTON

Brighton Theatre Royal

https://www.atgtickets.com/brighton/ 0333 009 6690