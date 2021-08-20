THE BATTERSEA POLTERGEIST Will Embark on UK Tour This Fall
The production will play at Clapham Grand on Halloween, October 31, 2021.
The true story of Britain's strangest ever house haunting, that became a worldwide podcast hit through an 8-part series on BBC Radio Four, is coming to theatres across the UK.
'The Battersea Poltergeist' was a multi-million download, genre-busting phenomenon, mixing
documentary and drama to tell the incredible and terrifying true story of the 1956 haunting of the
Hitchings family at the hands of a poltergeist they nicknamed Donald.
Now at this exclusive live event, you will meet the show's creator, writer and journalist Danny Robins - who is currently making his West End writing debut with '2:22: A Ghost Story' at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood - and other guest experts from the podcast.
Together they'll delve deeper into this paranormal cold case, bringing the investigation to life on stage, sharing exclusive footage of Shirley Hitchings and other witnesses, and revealing some stunning (and chilling) new evidence.
London date: 'The Battersea Poltergeist - Live' at Clapham Grand,
on Halloween, October 31, 2021 at 7.30pm (doors at 6.30pm)
Clapham Grand is located just minutes from the site of the actual haunting at 63 Wycliffe Road.
Dubbed Britain's strangest ever haunting; it was a poltergeist case that spanned an incredible 12-year period. At its height, became a major national news story, with newspaper headlines about strange noises, flying objects, exorcisms and ghostly communication. An attempt was even made to contact the poltergeist on live prime-time TV on the BBC and it was discussed by the Home Secretary in the House of Commons.
At 'The Battersea Poltergeist - Live' there will be a Q&A so you can put your questions about the case and the making of the series to Danny and his team of experts!
Are you #TeamSceptic or #TeamBeliever? Be part of the investigation that's spurred millions of listeners worldwide to become supernatural sleuths.
Tour Dates:
Monday 25 October
at 8pm
SALFORD
The Lowry
https://thelowry.com/ 0343 208 6000
Wednesday 27 October
at 7.30pm
GUILDFORD
G Live
https://glive.co.uk/ 01483 369350
Saturday 30 October
at 7.30pm
BASINGSTOKE
The Anvil
https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/ 01256 844244
Sunday 31 October
at 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm)
LONDON
Clapham Grand
https://claphamgrand.com/ 020 7223 6523
Monday 1 November
at 7.30pm
IPSWICH
Regent Theatre
https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/ 01473 433100
Tuesday 2 November
at 7.30pm
YORK
York Grand Opera House
https://www.atgtickets.com/york/ 0333 009 6690
Wednesday 3 November
at 7.45pm
POOLE
Lighthouse Poole
https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/ 01202 280000
Friday 5 November
at 7.30pm
CHELTENHAM
Cheltenham Town Hall
https://www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/ 01242 528764
Sunday 7 November at 7.45pm
BRIGHTON
Brighton Theatre Royal
https://www.atgtickets.com/brighton/ 0333 009 6690