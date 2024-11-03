THE BADDIES to Takes Over Cadogan Hall For Summer 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Executive Producer Jennifer Sutherland and the whole team at Freckle Productions have announced a summer season for the brand-new stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's smash-hit 2022 story The Baddies, which premiered at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh in October 2024.

The show will run from 1–24 August 2025 at Cadogan Hall in London, with tickets on sale now.

Meet the very worst Baddies in the world! Don't you dare to come too close to a witch, a troll and a ghost! The Baddies love being bad. They roar, spook and cast spells to try and scare a little girl...but will they succeed? Or is the girl braver than they think…

2025 tour dates for The Baddies include Horsham Capitol (Thurs 6-Fri 7 February), Poole Lighthouse (Sat 8–Sun 9 Feb), Yvonne Arnaud (Fri 14-Sun 16 February), Liverpool Playhouse (Tue 18-Sat 22 February), Durham Gala (Tue 25-Thu 27 February), Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre (Mon 3–Tue 4 March), Hull City Hall (Tue 11-Wed 12 March), Lowther Pavilion (Thu 13-Fri 14 March), Theatre Royal Winchester (Fri 21-Sun 23 March), Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre (Tue 1-Thu 3 April), Coventry Albany (Tue 8-Sun 13 April), Southport Atkinson Theatre (Wed 30 April–Thu 1 May), Lowry Quays (Fri 2-Sun 4 May), The Gaiety Theatre Ayr (Sat 10 May), Leeds Carriageworks (Fri 23-Sun 25 May), Newbury Corn Exchange (Tue 27-Thu 29 May), Worcester Swan (Tue 3-Wed 4 June), Brighton Theatre Royal (Wed 11-Thu 12 June).

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's book has been adapted for the stage by David Greig and Jackie Crichton and is directed by Katie Beard.

The story is brought to life by Joe Stilgoe's music and lyrics with musical director and orchestrator Paul Herbert, choreography by Katie Beard and associate choreographer Heather Scott Martin with set and costume design by Jasmine Swan.

Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind smash -hit stage hits including Stick Man, Tabby McTat, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales, Zog, and Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Jennifer Sutherland from Freckle Productions said, “We are delighted to have The Baddies at Cadogan Hall next summer, is such an iconic London venue. We had Zog and the Flying Doctors there for August this year and it was fantastic, so we hope to have just as much fun with The Baddies next year.”

Julia Donaldson said, “I am delighted that The Baddies has been brought wickedly to life on stage by Freckle Productions, who've done such fun and inventive things with Zog and Stick Man and my other characters over the years. I'm particularly happy that Joe Stilgoe, with his gift for catchy tunes and clever lyrics, has written the songs for the show, and I feel confident that the result is a great night at the theatre for kids of all ages.”

Tickets are on sale now www.TheBaddiesLive.com

