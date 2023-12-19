Steeleye Span Comes to Parr Hall in May

The performance is on Monday, 6 May.

Dec. 19, 2023

British folk rock stalwarts Steeleye Span will be performing at Parr Hall in 2024 to mark an incredible 55 years together.

The band, who changed the face of folk music in their heyday by taking it into the world of gold discs and international tours, will be bringing their tour to Warrington on 6 May and tickets are on sale now.

Steeleye Span formed in 1969 when Fairport Convention bassist Ashley Hutchings joined forces with established London folk club duo Tim Hart and Maddy Prior.

Although the band’s line-up has naturally shifted over the years and decades, versatile singer Maddy Prior still leads Steeleye Span and has been one of group’s constants.

On the night, fans will be able to hear songs from new album, The Green Man Collection, alongside more than five decades’ worth of favourites.

It brings together tracks from their recent releases with new versions of three classics – a reworking of Hard Times featuring Status Quo’s Francis Rossi, a cover of Elvis Costello’s Shipbuilding and the title track, a previously lost Bob Johnson song from the 1980s.

The Parr Hall date is part of a full UK tour and will be among Steeleye Span’s first live shows of 2024. The band will also be introducing new violinist Athena Octavia.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and firm fan favourites.”

Steeleye Span play at Parr Hall on Monday, 6 May. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.




