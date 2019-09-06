St Helens Theatre Royal Announces September Lineup

There is another fantastic month ahead with the finest entertainment on offer at St Helens Theatre Royal this September.

The UK's number one official tribute to pop sensation Ariana Grande comes to St Helens on Friday 13 September. The Ariana Grande Experience will showcase the stars most popular songs and is sure to have audiences dancing in the aisles.

The nations favourite interviewer takes to the stage on Thursday 19 September for An Evening with Michael Parkinson. The broadcasting legend will celebrate and discuss some of the highlights of his impressive television career spanning four decades. He has interviewed over some of the most influential people on the planet such as Nelson Mandela, Marlon Brando and Muhammed Ali.

Music is the focus on Friday 20 September as Patsy Cline and Friends provide a tribute night like no other. Sue Lowry has been a lifelong fan of Patsy Cline and country music and alongside Marc Robinson as Hank Williams and Lee Davidge as Jim Reeves has created a night to remember. Dust off your Stetson and get ready to dance in the aisles.

Tributes to musical legends continue throughout September with Some Guys Have All the Luck - The Rod Stewart Story on Wednesday 25 September. Frontman Paul Rogers captures the energy and charisma of Rod, charting a legendary singing career through a string of hits performed to perfection.

The Best of Queen on Friday 27 September sees one of the UKs most long serving Queen tributes, The Bohemians, take to the stage for an evening that will rock you. The show features iconic classic hits from Queens entire back catalogue.

Concluding Septembers' musical programme is a tribute to the King himself. A Vision of Elvis on Saturday 28 September is performed by award winning Elvis tribute act Rob Kingsley whose uncanny impersonation will leave audiences all shook up.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: "We have a fantastic month ahead at St. Helens Theatre Royal with something on offer for everyone to enjoy!

"There is an incredible music line-up with everything from pop, rock and country. We're really looking forward to welcoming Sir Michael Parkinson to St Helens and hope audiences enjoy everything September has to offer."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You