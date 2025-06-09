Skindred Unveils 'THE DETOUR' UK Autumn Headline Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welsh ragga metal legends Skindred have announced THE DETOUR, a series of UK headline dates for autumn 2025. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 11th June at 10am and will be available here.

Regarding the tour, drummer Arya Goggin says, “We as a band are extremely conscientious about venturing outside of just the major UK cities to spread the Skindred sound. This October the “Detour” is our attempt to do just that. As a band we love to play live, but there are so many amazing towns and cities with fantastic venues across the country that get forgotten and need to be supported. That’s where our “Detour” comes in! We can’t wait to head back out across the UK this October on our “Detour.” See you there!”

2024 was a whirlwind for the rock icons. Having shot straight to No.2 in the Official UK Albums Chart with their eighth album Smile the previous summer, the four piece went on to receive the Best Alternative Music Act Award at the MOBOs, and won Best UK Act at the Heavy Music Awards. Skindred also played their largest headline show to date at Wembley Arena.

The band have also seen their international profile grow ever bigger, performing to rabid crowds in each corner of the world including their first ever show in New Zealand and most recently conquering Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. They continue to globetrot this summer performing at major festivals and headlining dates all across Europe before returning to the UK this October.

THE DETOUR AUTUMN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

October

16th – Keele, University Student Union

17th – Tenby, De Valence Pavilion

18th – Swansea, Patti Pavilion

23rd – Buckley, Tivoli

24th – Frome, Cheese & Grain

25th – Worthing, Assembly Hall

30th – Warrington, Parr Hall

31st – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

November

1st – Middlesborough, Town Hall

2nd – Wakefield, Venue 23

7th – Torquay, Arena

8th – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

14th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Academy

