Silcock's WINTER WONDERLAND Manchester Opens This Week

The countdown is on until family festive extravaganza Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester which opens at EventCity later this week.

Organised by Kingpin Events, the event returns to the city for the first time in four years - and it is sure to once again become a Christmastime favourite.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester takes place at EventCity in Manchester between Saturday 4 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022. EventCity is located next to the Trafford Centre, and offers 3,000 free car park space. Tickets are selling fast.

It was announced this week that fashion giants Boohoo and BoohooMAN - which were founded in Manchester and lead the fashion e-commerce market - were announced as headline sponsors of the festive spectacular.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester and Kingpin Events are bringing the magic and excitement of Christmas back to EventCity when they transform the indoor 22,000sq m exhibition space into an unbelievable and Winter wonderland.

It was a top attraction and annual highlight in the city's events calendar between 2103 and 2017. Now the hugely popular event returns bigger and better than ever before for what promises to be an unmissable Christmas family adventure.

The festive spectacular will feature more than 50 family rides and attractions all under one roof including dodgems, roller coasters, waltzers, a runaway train, inflatables, baby chill out zone - and even a beach, welcome during the cold Winter season.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester will also offer a whole host of live entertainment across the Christmas season including performances of specially created mini pantomime The Wizard Of Oz. The colourful family show will be performed at each daily session, and performances are included in the entrance fee.

Young yuletide revellers and their families will be able to join Dorothy and her companions the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion on their adventures in the merry old land of Oz - with the band of friends protected from the Wicked Witch of the West by the magical powers of the Good Witch. And along with all the action, the production will also be packed with your favourite tunes.

The entertainment programme also includes a dazzling array of theatrical shows on the main stage. Highlights include TV stars Daisy and Ollie, Ice Princess Show, Christmas Meltdown, and the return of the spectacular Christmas Circus - all with daily performances.

Organisers Tammy and Billy Silcock of Kingpin Events added: "Anticipation is at an all-time high as we count down the days to opening. Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is back after four years, so we're incredibly excited to see people enjoying this festive extravaganza once again. We're operating a session basis to ensure people can enjoy their experience in a Covid-safe and secure environment to allow plenty of space throughout. Tickets are selling fast so please book early to avoid disappointment."

Visitors will be greeted by Elves and Fairies, and the man of the moment Father Christmas will be meeting youngsters every day from 4 December up to and including Christmas Eve. There is an opportunity to purchase a toy and keepsake photograph from the Father Christmas Toy Workshop.

There are also games stalls and festive foods, from German sausages to waffles and crepes, as well as an authentic German Bar for alcoholic drinks and refreshments.

Ticket admission for a Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester session includes four hours of non-stop fun and entertainment for one price (excluding games and food stalls).

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is operated on a session basis to ensure visitors can enjoy a Covid-secure and enjoyable experience without overcrowding. There is also ticket insurance and a "buy with confidence, exchange with ease policy" should a ticketholder have to isolate.

Plus as a special 'thank you' for their tireless work throughout the pandemic, there are reduced ticket prices for NHS workers and Blue Light card holders.

Organisers have also confirmed the return of the Celebrity VIP Night as well as their annual Charity Night, which this year has been pre-arranged with targeted NHS and mental health charities.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester will adhere to any Government Covid guidelines in place at the time. Hand sanitiser stations will be located around the event, with stringent additional cleaning measures in place.

The Boohoo brand began life in 2006 and has since lead the way in fashion and trends online. BoohooMan was launched in 2016, further strengthening the reach of its audience. During the years which have followed, the retailer has acquired some of fashion's biggest names including Pretty Little Thing, Nasty Gal, Miss Pap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis - offering customers a multi brands across its various platforms. Today the Boohoo group sells to more than 18 million active customers globally.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is also available for private hire.

For full details or to book www.winterwonderlandmanchester.com