Shoreditch Town Hall Announces Extension of CURSE OF THE CRACKLES!

Shoreditch Town Hall today announces a two-week extension of Curse of the Crackles! due to popular demand. The interactive audio adventure for children and families will now run until 25 April. Tickets are available via shoreditchtownhall.com - audiences will have access to stream the show for 72 hours from the date and time of their booking.

Written by Bea Roberts and featuring innovative sound technology by Ben & Max Ringham. Ed Stambollouian directs Norah Lopez Holden and Sam Swann.

Riff is a good dog and the most excellentist puppy, but she needs your help! The world is in chaos - listen... It's the Crackles! Those annoying little bits of naughty have muddled up all the sounds in the universe and now it's up to you and Riff the puppy to put them all back. Are you ready to go on an exciting mission?

By recording the piece on microphones that sit in each ear of a model human head, the audio is recorded in a three-dimensional space tracking the journey of the action and creating an incredibly vivid quality of sound. Curse of the Crackles! is a hilarious interactive audio adventure that immerses you in a brilliantly chaotic quest - the perfect sensory journey that can be enjoyed from anywhere, in any space.

Audiences will need an internet connection and headphones to get the full effect of the sound technology. Listeners are encouraged to move around their space, but it is not essential to enjoy the production.