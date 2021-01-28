Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sharon D. Clarke Stars in Play 3 of CRIPS WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS Series

Crips Without Constraints Part 2 runs from January to February this year.

Jan. 28, 2021  

In Spring 2020, at the height of the first Covid-19 lockdown, the UK's leading disabled led theatre company, Graeae launched a weekly series of new works to be streamed online. Crips Without Constraints played for eleven weeks to critical acclaim. Crips Without Constraints Part 2, which runs from January to February this year, comprises five brand new short plays celebrating the best talent and creativity of Deaf and disabled artists from across the UK.

Having released the first two plays, How Do You Make a Cup of Tea starring Dame Harriet Walter and Mandy Colleran (comedy duo No Excuses) and Flowers For The Chateau starring Naomi Wirthner (The Doctor - Almeida & West End) and Julie Graham (Benidorm - ITV, Doctor Who - BBC), Graeae continues the series on February 2 with The Gift starring Sharon D Clarke (Death of a Salesman - Young Vic, Holby City - BBC) and Saida Ahmed (Notes to Forgotten She-Wolves - Shakespeare's Globe). The company can also reveal today that Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Years and Years - BBC1, Sex Education - Netflix) will be joining the line-up which also includes Cherylee Houston(Coronation Street) and Alex James.

The new plays, all bold and brilliant duologues, are written by Leanna Benjamin, Rebekah Bowsher, Karen Featherstone, Kellan Frankland and Jessica Lovett, all alumni from Graeae's Write to Play programme, covering topics from sibling rivalry to death by post stick notes. Additionally this year, the pieces will all be directed by upcoming disabled directors Stephen Bailey, Hana Pascal Keegan, Cheryl Martin, Alex Whiteley and Lilac Yosiphon.

Nickie Miles-Wildin, Graeae Associate Director says:

"It's exciting that disabled writers are being given the platform they deserve. Such an eclectic mix of stories that have been creatively told using the digital world of online communication. Incredibly hyped and proud of the entire team, from writers and actors to directors and composer. Can't wait to share it with the world."

Now available to watch at www.youtube.com/GraeaeTheatreCompany:


