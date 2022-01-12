Sasha Regan's Award-Winning Gilbert & Sullivan Crew Sails To London And Winchester



Sasha Regan's award-winning all-male Gilbert & Sullivan Company sails into Wilton's Music Hall for one month, from 16th March - 9th April, before the crew embarks on another nautical adventure to the Theatre Royal Winchester for one week, 21st April - 27th April 2022.

Following their smash-hit run of The Pirates of Penzance in the West End, the all-male crew invites landlubbers below deck for a bold re-imagining of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first international blockbuster: H.M.S. Pinafore or The Lass That Loved a Sailor.

With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, H.M.S. Pinafore is a charming comic operetta dealing with the age-old conundrum of love between social classes.

Sasha Regan's inventive production is set on board a World War II battleship where troops create a distraction from the goings-on above board. The Captain's daughter, Josephine, falls for lower class sailor Ralph Rackstraw but her father wishes for her to marry the upstanding Sir Joseph Porter, First Lord of the Admiralty. Will Josephine follow her heart's desire or will she honour her father's wish? Find out in March!

Expect plenty of mischief, mistaken identities and surprises on the high seas from a diverse crew of handsome Popeyes and their gorgeous lasses.

Joyful, witty and fun for all the family.

Boarding passes are available now from Wilton's. Don't miss the boat!

Cast to be announced.



TICKETS



Wilton's Music Hall

Runs: 16th March - 9th April 2022

Ticket prices: from Â£10 - Â£30.

Tickets online: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/698-h-m-s-pinafore

Box office: 020 7702 2789

Address: Graces Alley (off Ensign Street), Whitechapel, London E1 8JB

Theatre Royal, Winchester

Runs: 21st April - 27th April 2022

Ticket prices: Â£14 - Â£28

Tickets online: https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/hms-pinafore

Box Office: 01962 840 440

Address: 21 - 23 Jewry Street, Winchester, SO23 8SB

Other dates for the all-male H.M.S. Pinafore to be confirmed.