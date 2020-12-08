Sasha Regan's All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Opens This Weekend

Sasha Regan's award-winning All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE opens this weekend at the Palace Theatre!

Sasha Regan's pirates and their winsome lasses sail into the Palace Theatre this weekend on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th December at 7:00pm with their inventive new take on W. S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's classic operetta THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE.

The All-Male Company are set to lift everyone's spirits with a festive treat in their new West End pirates' cove. Packed with comedy, romance, clumsy policemen, bonkers adventures and an abundance of men in petticoats, it's just the tonic to put an end to lockdown gloom.

Frederic, a pirate's apprentice is in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley, but will his leap year birthday prevent him breaking from duty into the arms of Mabel? Find out next month at the Palace!

Featuring a dazzling shipshape cast singing songs including: "I Am A Pirate King", "Oh, Happy Day, With Joyous Glee" and "A Rollicking Band of Pirates We". They are sure to Raise the Roof!

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE sees one of Gilbert & Sullivan's best-known, much loved classic operettas run in a theatre founded by Richard D'Oyly Carte as the Royal English Opera House in 1891 and which opened with Sir Arthur Sullivan's Ivanhoe.

Expect plenty of onboard japes and jollies from the swashbuckling crew who are braving the high seas with rum, jacket potatoes and hand-sanitisers to bring you a socially-distanced, COVID-secure show.

Tickets online: https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/pirates-of-penzance/

Box Office: 0330 333 4813

Performance Time: 7:00pm

Running time: 2 hours including an interval

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You