Sandra Hüller Heist Comedy TWO TO ONE Gets UK Cinema Release

Following its UK Premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival, Natja Brunckhorst's Two To One (Zwei Zu Eins), starring Sandra Hüller, will be in UK cinemas from 2nd May. Watch the trailer for the light-hearted ensemble comedy below.

Set in the long, hot East German summer of 1990, the film follows Maren (Sandra Hüller), Robert (Max Riemelt), and Volker (Ronald Zehrfeld), who have known and loved each other since childhood. In the final weeks before reunification and with Germany about to change forever, the trio stumble across a fortune in soon-to-be-worthless East German currency, left to rot in Government storage.

With just days to work out what to do with this unexpected windfall before it becomes useless, the three assemble the friends and neighbours living in their crumbling apartment block and together hatch an elaborate plan to exchange the cash for goods – outwitting the incoming Westerners and their capitalism before time runs out.

Two To One features stand-out performances from Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, Toni Erdmann), Max Riemelt (Berlin Syndrome, Sense8,) and Ronald Zehrfeld (Phoenix, Barbara).

The film was produced by Row Pictures and Zischlermann Filmproduktion, in co-production with ZDF and in cooperation with Arte and Lichtblick Film- und Fernsehproduktion. Two To One will be released in the UK with support from the German Films Distribution Support funding program."

