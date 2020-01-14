Samantha Womack Will Join the Cast Of DIAL M FOR MURDER At Wolverhampton Grand

A brand new production of the classic thriller, DIAL M FOR MURDER heads to Wolverhampton Grand from Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 July 2020, staring Samantha Womack alongside previously announced Tom Chambers.

Samantha Womack, who is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1's EastEnders, will take on the role of Margot, the unfaithful wife of Tony Wendice.

Her television credits include the leading roles of Tanya in three series of Mount Pleasant, Ingrid in Home Again, Ruth in Babes in the Wood, Imogen in Imogen's Face and Mandy in the hugely popular Game On. Samantha has also starred in Forgiven, The Last Detective, Strange, Judge John Deed, Liverpool 1, Pie in the Sky and The Grimleys. She also appeared in Silent Witness on BBC1. Samantha's film credits include the box-office-breaking Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Kingsman: The Secret Service, One Night in Istanbul, Dead Man's Cards, Lighthouse Hill, The Baby Juice Express, Up N Under and Breeders. Theatre credits include: The Girl on the Train (UK tour); The Addams Family (UK tour); Hope (Royal Court Liverpool); South Pacific, Guys and Dolls, Earth & Sky (UK tour) and Betrayal (Theatre Royal Bath).

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, also stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Samantha. When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the 'perfect crime'. Christopher Harper performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami as Max Halliday, Margot's lover.

Anthony Banks directs DIAL M FOR MURDER, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. The creative team is completed by David Woodhead, Designer; Katy Osborne, Resident Director; Lizzie Powell, Lighting Designer; Ben & Max Ringham, Sound Design; Betty Marini, Wigs Supervisor; Siobhan Boyd, Costume Supervisor, Luke Child as Production Manager and Alison De Burgh as Fight Director.

Tickets for DIAL M FOR MURDER from Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 July 2020 are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or by visiting the Lichfield Street Box Office in person.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You