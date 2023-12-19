Sam Lake Will Embark on UK Tour With ASPIRING DILF

The tour will run from Edinburgh to Brighton, Newcastle to Bristol and more, culminating with a run at the prestigious Soho Theatre.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Fresh from a critically  acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, multi award-winning comedian and wannabe “Daddy” Sam Lake embarks on his first UK tour, bringing Aspiring DILF to cities from Edinburgh to Brighton, Newcastle to Bristol and more, culminating with a run at the prestigious Soho Theatre.

Aspiring DILF (written & performed by Sam Lake and directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Lauren Pattinson) was among the best reviewed comedy shows of the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

With the rise of formerly beloved male celebs becoming  toxic ”why aren’t men men anymore?” commentators on low-quality “anti-woke” news outlets and podcasts, Sam has become scared of the man he could become in the future. To combat this fragile masculinity, he’s embarking on a mission to ensure he becomes what he believes to be the last respectable form of a man: The Daddy. 

Sam presents a hilarious show about the positive role models in his life that taught him to be a good guy. Who in his life has that BDE (Big Daddy Energy)? Is it Claire, absolute hun, office manager & Sam’s work bestie? Or should he be taking tips from his friend’s 11 year old son? Join him on his journey to Daddy-dom, as he chats about Furbies, Butlins & reveals some scandalous interactions with a rugby team. 

Sam Lake is a stand-up comedian, writer and presenter. Sam quickly made a name for himself on the comedy circuit, being named winner of the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year, Hastings Fringe Newcomer of the Year and South Coast Comedian of the Year, a finalist in 2Northdown’s New Act of the Year and being nominated for the BBC New Comedy Award. He regularly performs in the biggest comedy clubs around the UK. in 2022, his debut hour Cake garnered rave reviews, and was recorded as a special at Monkey Barrel Comedy, released in July.

Sam has recently starred in Dave’s The Comedy Guide to Life & All4’s The Joy of Missing Out with Tom Allen. His writing has been featured on Mock The Week (BBC 2), Breaking The News (BBC Radio Scotland) & Newsjack (BBC Radio 4 extra). He’s also the host of the podcast I’ve Had a Rosé, Let’s Talk About Feelings. 

Tour Dates

6:30pm, 3rd February 2024: Komedia Brighton

7pm, 13th February 2024: The Big Difference, Leicester (as part of Leicester Comedy Festival

6pm, 24th February 2024:  Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh 

8pm, 1st March 2024: Alma Tavern, Bristol

7:30pm, 10th March 2024: Cultplex, Manchester 

7:30pm, 24th March 2024: The Canalhouse, Nottingham

5pm, 31st March 2024: The Stand, Newcastle

8:30pm, 4th April 2024: The Stand, Glasgow

7:30pm, 7th April 2024: Cambridge Junction

9pm, 11th - 13th April 2024: Soho Theatre, London




Recommended For You