Sally Cookson's PETER PAN To Open At Troubadour White City Theatre This July

Get set for an awfully big adventure as the National Theatre's magical retelling of J M Barrie's PETER PAN, a thrilling story for audiences of all ages devised by the companies and directed by Olivier Award-winner Sally Cookson (Jane Eyre, A Monster Calls), will open at Troubadour White City, a new theatre in West London, this summer.

Peter Pan, first seen at Bristol Old Vic and reconceived at the National Theatre in 2016, features innovative aerial acrobatics and live music from an on stage band. Bursting with magic, mischief, music and make-believe, Sally Cookson's wondrously inventive Peter Pan is a funny and moving version of a much-loved story.

Performances begin 20 July and run through to 27 October, with a press performance on Saturday 27 July at 2pm.Tickets are now on sale to NT and KX Tickets members, with public on sale from Friday 7 June.

All children grow up. Except one.

When leader of the Lost Boys, Peter Pan, loses his shadow during a visit to London, headstrong Wendy helps him re-attach it. In return she is invited to Neverland - where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await.

Troubadour White City Theatre will open at White City Place, the former BBC Media Village in West London. The venue will consist of two fully flexible spaces including a 1,200 fully flexible theatre and an 800-seat multi-purpose state-of-the-Art Theatre. White City Place is a joint venture development between Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and AIMCo.

Peter Pan is a National Theatre co-production with Bristol Old Vic.

Peter Pan is designed by Michael Vale with dramaturgy by Mike Akers, lighting design by Aideen Malone, and sound design by Dominic Bilkey. Peter Pan features original music by Benji Bower, with movement direction by Dan Canham and puppetry co-design and direction by Toby Olié. Casting is by Sam Stevenson. Casting to be announced.

Sally Cookson trained at LAMDA and worked as an actor for ten years before embarking on a freelance directing career. Her theatre credits include The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Jane Eyre and Peter Pan (Bristol Old Vic/National Theatre). She is an associate artist at Bristol Old Vic, where other productions include Sleeping Beauty, Treasure Island, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Papa Please Get the Moon for Me, Clown, Strange Case, Pericles, Pains of Youth and The Visit. Her numerous collaborations with Travelling Light theatre include Strictly Balti, The Ugly Duckling, Boing!, How Cold My Toes, Shadowplay, Cloudland, Lenny and Bob the Man on the Moon. Other theatre includes One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, Cinderella - A Fairytale (Tobacco Factory Theatre, Olivier Award nomination); La Strada, Hetty Feather (Olivier Award nomination); We're Going On A Bear Hunt (Kenny Wax Productions); Romeo and Juliet (The Rose Theatre); Stick Man and Tiddler (Scamp Theatre).

Peter Pan is presented by special arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity and Samuel French Ltd.

Peter Pan at Troubadour White City Theatre is supported by American Express, the National Theatre's preferred Card Partner.

Evening performances at 7.30pm Tuesday - Saturday (with an additional performance on Monday 22 July). Matinees at 2pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Check websites for full performance schedule. Book via nationaltheatre.org.uk / 020 7452 3000 or at the Troubadour Theatre Box Office: 0844 815 4866*





