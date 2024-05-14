BARGAIN HUNT's Thomas Forrester Will Host Fundraiser for Corn Exchange Newbury's Old Library Campaign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Well-known auctioneer and BBC Bargain Hunter Thomas Forrester will host a fundraising auction for Corn Exchange Newbury’s Old Library campaign this autumn. The antique expert will talk about his work as an auctioneer and his time on TV with Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, highlighting heartwarming tales of his foray into antiques and how he landed a spot on the beloved British show.

As well as his time on Bargain Hunt, Forrester’s long list of accolades also includes being Director of Special Auction Services in Newbury. Guests can expect Forrester to lend his valuable insight into the antiques market, sharing a look into what is currently selling and what is struggling. He will also delve into personal stories from his time working in antiques, including fascinating and one-of-a-kind items he has sold, as well as things he couldn’t shift!

All proceeds will be going towards the reopening of the historic Old Library in Newbury which will be a permanent home for the Corn Exchange’s creative participation work. This much-loved building will provide opportunities for all to take part in creative activities, benefiting more and more local people with the positive impact that engagement in the arts has.

Guests can also get actively involved in the evening, with the chance to bring along a small antique or collectable. Audience members who have brought items will be drawn at random to go on stage and tell the audience what their item is and why they bought it, before Forrester provides a live valuation.

£2.6 million is needed to fulfil the Corn Exchange’s plans to open the Old Library in early 2025; £1 million of which has been funded by Greenham Trust, for the acquisition of the building, repairs, and conservation. Support has also been provided by Adrian Swire Charitable Trust, Backstage Trust, Eling Estate, Englefield Charitable Trust, Foyle Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, GJ Ward Charitable Trust, Mobbs Memorial Trust, Newbury Town Council, Payne-Gallwey Charitable Trust, Rivar Ltd and The Syder Foundation. The public phase of the fundraising campaign is in progress to repurpose the interior space, and complete plans to meet the creative wellbeing needs of the Newbury community.

Jessica Jhundoo-Evans, Director of Corn Exchange Newbury & 101 Outdoor Arts, comments, We’re really excited about the Old Library becoming the permanent home for our creative participation work. This area of our work provides a lifeline to many local people, with over 27,000 engagements in 2022/23. The Old Library will help us to benefit many more local people with the positive impact that participation with the arts has, increasing engagements to over 40,000 a year.

Tickets go on sale to Corn Exchange Members on Tuesday 14 May at 10am and go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday 21 May. To become a Corn Exchange Member please visit the Corn Exchange website.

For further information and further updates on the campaign, and to donate, please visit https://cornexchangenew.com/support/oldlibrary





