Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A CHILD OF SCIENCE at Bristol Old Vic

With a month to go before the world premiere production of Gareth Farr’s new play A Child of Science, directed by Matthew Dunster, all new rehearsal photos have been released. Check out the photos below!



A Child of Science tells the pioneering story of Robert Edwards, Patrick Steptoe and Jean Purdy’s creation of IVF, and the army of women whose bravery helped them achieve the impossible.

Jamie Glover plays obstetrician ‘Patrick Steptoe’ (Waterloo Road; Casualty – both BBC; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End). Meg Bellamy ('Kate Middleton" – The Crown – Netflix) )plays embryologist ‘Jean Purdy’ in her theatrical debut. Tom Felton (2:22 A Ghost Story – Criterion Theatre; 'Draco Malfoy' – Harry Potter film series) is the medical maverick ‘Robert Edwards’.



Adelle Leonce plays ‘Margaret’, (Fool Me Once – Netflix; Bagman – Lionsgate; Black Mirror: Crocodiles – Netflix) and Sonoya Mizuno (La La Land; Annihilation with Natalie Portman; Crazy Rich Asians; Devs – FX/BBC2) plays roles including philanthropist ‘Lillian Lincoln Howell’ and ‘Sheena Steptoe’.



The cast is completed by Saikat Ahamed (Bristol Old Vic Associate Artist, credits include Life of Pi – Wyndhams Theatre; Peter Pan – National Theatre; The Miser – Garrick Theatre; Arabian Nights, A Christmas Carol, Treasure Island – all Bristol Old Vic), Gruffudd Glyn (Joseph K and the Cost of Living – National Theatre Wales; Brave New World – Royal & Derngate; Hamlet, Romeo & Juliet, Julius Caesar – all RSC), Bobby Hirston (The Play That Goes Wrong – The Duchess Theatre/National Tour; Shandyland – Old Vic 12), Amy Loughton (Animal – Park Theatre & UK tour; Crackers – Polka Theatre; Romeo & Juliet – Southwark Playhouse; Henry Vand The Tempest – Shakespeare Rose Theatre, York), Bebe Sanders(Twelfth Night – Orange Tree; 3 Winters – National Theatre; White Fang – Park Theatre) and Everal A Walsh (Rockets and Blue Lights – National Theatre, Royal Exchange Manchester; A Christmas Carol – Leeds Playhouse; Amadeus, The Amen Corner and The Comedy of Errors – National Theatre).



Writer Gareth Farr, Director Matthew Dunster and their partners were only able to have children thanks to the science of IVF. The creative team was very carefully selected so that this personal story was told by a diverse and passionate group of artists, many of whom have their own fertility stories.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

