Collette Cooper Returns to the Groucho Club This Month

The Groucho Club’s resident artist Collette Cooper, will return to The Mary Lou Room on Friday 30th May from 8.30pm.

One of Soho’s most charismatic performers, Collette Cooper, will take you on an intimate and personal journey with her original music, inspired by blues, jazz and rock legends.

Let Collette take you from heartbreak to heaven with her outstanding vocals and story-telling.

Collette is keen to remind Sohoites, and anyone visiting central London, how great Soho is and what an important part of London’s cultural scene the area is, with all the incredible talent performing night after night. By bringing old-style Soho back, Collette is eager for people to revisit the idea of spending time in iconic Soho at weekends, as she personally provides a warm welcome to audience members along with her three-piece band and a selection of complimentary Johnny Walker sponsored cocktails.

Collette will perform alongside some of the world’s finest jazz, blues, Jazz/rock and soul artists, with rare and exclusive sets in the atmospheric surroundings of The Groucho Club’s much-loved Mary Lou room.

Members and their guests will have the chance to enjoy up close and personal renditions of original songs and timeless classics, performed by Collette and her guest musicians in this delightfully intimate environment; the perfect location to impress a date or take friends and family for a truly unique experience.

Book your place now to witness the magic of this eternally beautiful style of music, brought to you by one of Soho’s most loved performers and her musician friends

