Sadler's Wells East to Host LET'S DANCE! Free Workshops in London

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sadler's Wells East will be the London Hub for Let's Dance! – the UK's national dance movement led by celebrated broadcaster and dance lover Angela Rippon – on Sunday 8 March 2026. The new powerhouse for dance located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford and part of East Bank cultural and educational district will host a day of activity inviting communities of all ages to come in and try a range of dance styles. Earlier in the week, Sadler's Wells will host a panel discussion called Art Cure: Let's Dance! with Rippon, Daisy Fancourt and Sir Alistair Spalding CBE discussing how dance improves our health and wellbeing and the science behind this impact.

Let's Dance! is a nationwide movement of dance organisations, charities, health professionals, local councils, community groups, business, celebrities and media getting together with the objective of getting the nation moving. The day raises awareness for the benefits of dance, for mental and physical health, brings people together in their communities and strives to make it easier than ever for people to join in a dance activity, whatever their fitness level age or experience.

On the morning of Sunday 8 March, Sadler's Wells East will host a full range of its current free dance classes on The Dance Floor, the participatory space located in the heart of the building. At 10am, children aged 2-4 and their parents or carers can take part in the Family Freestyle workshop, where participants discover a wide range of styles and develop coordination, creative thinking and social interaction. Following on, audiences can learn Lindy Hop with Korantema Anyimadu at 10:45am, Flamenco with Lucia Caruso at 11:30am and Indian Contemporary and Bollywood with Showmi Das at 12:15pm.

Offering anyone who would like to join in an opportunity to get up and move, the dance classes are perfect for all ages and skill levels. The classes are designed to boost energy, connect people with a shared passion of dance, empower people to learn new dance skills and connect with rich cultural heritages and learn historical insights into different dance styles. All sessions are adapted for seated exercise too. Throughout the day Sadler's Wells will be screening short films that demonstrate how you can get involved in a range of other styles; these are also available on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage platform so participants can continue learning dance moves beyond the day itself.

Since 1989, Sadler's Wells has run a hugely successful programme for dancers aged 60 years and older called the Company of Elders. Each year, the company works with choreographers to create new work that premieres on of Sadler's Wells stages. On the afternoon of Sunday 8 March from 2-3.15pm and 3.30-4.45pm, Sadler's Wells hosts two free experience workshops for older performers, giving participants a taste of what it's like to be in the company.

The company of Todrick Hall's Midnight, which will be playing at Sadler's Wells East on that day, will present two free “curtain raisers” on The Dance Floor at 1.30pm and 7pm ahead of the matinee and evening performances.

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday 4 March at 5pm, Sadler's Wells hosts a panel discussion, Art Cure: Let's Dance! on the health and wellbeing benefits of dance for people at every stage of life with Angela Rippon, celebrated British researcher and author Daisy Fancourt who is professor of Psychobiology and Epidemiology at University College London, and the Company of Elders. The discussion is chaired by Sir Alistair Spalding CBE and aimed at practitioners, community organisations, those with an interest in arts and health and policy makers. It will look at Fancourt's research into the effects of dance on health and is held in the Dorfman Room at Sadler's Wells Theatre in Angel.

Sir Alistair Spalding and Britannia Morton, co-Chief Executives of Sadler's Wells, said “We're delighted to be teaming up Angela to get the nation dancing this year for Let's Dance!. When we opened Sadler's Wells East a year ago – we wanted to make sure that it's not just a place for seeing dance but also for experiencing and taking part in dance, so it's the perfect place to be the London Hub for this year's activity. At Sadler's Wells we truly believe that dance matters at all stages in your life and we know the social, health and physical benefits that dance affords you. We hope you can join us on The Dance Floor on Sunday 8 March, whether it's your first time or you're a seasoned professional, whether you're 2 or 92, whether it's Flamenco or Lindy Hop – see you there."