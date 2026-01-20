DARKFIELD's ARCADE Headlines Lincoln's Frequency Festival In February

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DARKFIELD - producers of innovative, immersive experiences at the forefront of technology and theatre - are returning to Lincoln for the first time in two years, presenting their critically-acclaimed shipping container show ARCADE from Friday 13 - Sunday 22 February. DARKFIELD were last in the city in 2024, when they presented EULOGY to much excitement and acclaim.

The producers of pioneering immersive theatre that involve 360 degree binaural sound, complete darkness, and a variety of sensory effects will pop up at The Lawn, Lincoln with their newest trademark shipping container, inviting audiences to join them on a mysterious journey…

Using the nostalgic aesthetic of 1980's video games, ARCADE's interactive narrative explores the evolving relationship between players and avatars. Over 30 minutes, players will guide their avatar through a world ravaged by endless war: you can choose a side, win or lose the war, search for a peaceful route, or join a cult promising a better version of reality. Players will ask themselves difficult questions, as they navigate a world where some will win and others will lose. No two journeys through the experience will be the same.

ARCADE premiered to acclaim and sold-out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024, before a blockbuster 2025, which included sell-out runs at BFI London Film Festival and Manchester's Aviva Studios, and extensive residencies at Shoreditch Town Hall and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

DARKFIELD commented: “We had a great time presenting EULOGY in Lincoln in 2024, so we are delighted to be returning with our newest show, ARCADE - our most ambitious show to date. We can't wait for audiences across the city to experience it and we hope they enjoy exploring the world they are immersed in, exploring the many pathways in the show, and hopefully returning to discover new paths!”

ARCADE will be performing multiple times a day at The Lawn, Lincoln as part of Frequency Festival from Friday 13 - Sunday 22 February.