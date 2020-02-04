SHANGRI- LA Comes To Hope Mill

Cheryl's life is anything but ordinary - living in a run-down seaside B & B (that also doubles as a swinger's club) alongside a gambling man, a fortune teller and an elderly deviant, she would give anything for a bit of boring.

But you should be careful what you wish for.

When George turns up late one night looking for his missing wife, he brings with him a cash-filled wallet and the promise of a normal life. But this promise comes with a price - the very soul of Shangri-La and its inhabitants.

Written by BAFTA Break-through Brit Gemma Langford, Welcome to Shangri-La is a dark comedy that challenges its audience to look at their own definition of "normality" and to ask themselves "am I alright?"

Broken Biscuits are a new theatre company in Manchester championing working class voices.

Written by Gemma Langford

Directed by Joel Parry

Produced by Hannah Ellis Ryan of HER Productions

February 11-20th, 7.30pm

Press Night February 13th 7.30pm

Matinees at 2.30pm on 15th,18th and 20th February

The Performance on Monday 17th is BSL interpreted

Tickets £12/£10 via hopemilltheatre.co.uk ( plus booking fee)

https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/welcome-to-shangri-la

Suitable for Aged 14+





