SAD-VENTS Comes To Greenwich Theatre in October

Performances are 10th & 11th October 2023.
POPULAR
Memes, messages and music collide with a series of monologues so close to my actual life you could just be reading my diary. Obviously don't actually read my diary though... boundaries, come on!
Be prepared for DM sliding, TikTok dancing, social stalking and endless oversharing.
SAD-VENTS is 'at once very raw and technically ambitious' (The Guardian) using live streaming, projections and music to explore the hilarious and heartbreaking realities of mental health & trauma, in the age of social media, as it seeks to answer the ultimate question: do we consume it or does it consume us?
Content Warnings: SAD-VENTS contains a substantial content warning list which audience members may find triggering including but not limited to: Suicide, drug abuse, self harm, bereavement, rape, depression, abuse, trauma, blood, cannibalism, porn, murder and anxiety... but remember, it is actually a comedy. Age guidance: 16+
Videos
|Shakespeare's Fool
Epsom Playhouse (10/05-10/05)
|A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
|The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
|Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
|Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
|Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
|The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
|A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
|Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
|Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You