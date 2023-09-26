SAD-VENTS Comes To Greenwich Theatre in October

Memes, messages and music collide with a series of monologues so close to my actual life you could just be reading my diary. Obviously don't actually read my diary though... boundaries, come on!

Be prepared for DM sliding, TikTok dancing, social stalking and endless oversharing.

SAD-VENTS is 'at once very raw and technically ambitious' (The Guardian) using live streaming, projections and music to explore the hilarious and heartbreaking realities of mental health & trauma, in the age of social media, as it seeks to answer the ultimate question: do we consume it or does it consume us?

Content Warnings: SAD-VENTS contains a substantial content warning list which audience members may find triggering including but not limited to: Suicide, drug abuse, self harm, bereavement, rape, depression, abuse, trauma, blood, cannibalism, porn, murder and anxiety... but remember, it is actually a comedy. Age guidance: 16+