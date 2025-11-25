Ryan Graham Hinds to Make UK Debut In LANDING IN LONDON At The Crazy Coqs

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Canadian theatre and cabaret star Ryan Graham Hinds (We Will Rock You, #KanderAndEbb, Hedwig & the Angry Inch) is landing at The Crazy Coqs for a fabulous UK debut! With acclaimed appearances in Toronto, New York City, Montreal, and all over North America, Hinds' performances sparkle with sequins, dazzle with joy, and move audiences with heart and soul.

Featuring Canadian Musical Director Miguel Esteban (Hamilton UK tour, The Red Shoes at RSC, Figaro at the Palladium) and the songs of Kander & Ebb, Grace Jones, Leonard Cohen, The Weeknd, Jacques Brel, Olivia Newton-John, and more, Ryan shares what prompted a move to a new country and a new life in London and welcomes fellow Canadian transplant Erik Houlihan-Jong for a special guest appearance. Join Ryan, Miguel, and Erik at The Crazy Coqs, Soho's chicest venue, for a night of musical entertainment that marks Hinds' first UK appearance.

Actor and Director Ryan Graham Hinds has shared stages and/or screens with legends like Taylor Mac, Debbie Reynolds, Todrick Hall, Liza Minnelli, Lady Bunny, Chita Rivera, and John Kander. Leading roles include We Will Rock You; It's A Wonderful Life; A Midsummer Night's Dream (Canadian Stage Company); Lilies; Ragtime; In the Heights; Bent; The Rocky Horror Show; and more across Canada. In addition to touring cabaret venues and festivals in North America, Ryan's work has included an hour-long concert for an audience of 4000 at World Pride 2014, a 24-hour Nuit Blanche performance, and a two-year cabaret residency at Buddies in Bad Times (the world's largest and oldest LGBTQ theatre complex).

The Crazy Coqs is located within Brasserie Zédel at 20 Sherwood Street, W1F 7ED in London. The closest tube station is Piccadilly Circus.