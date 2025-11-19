Roxana Silbert Will Direct CHARIOTS OF FIRE UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first national tour of Mike Bartlett's acclaimed stage adaptation of Chariots of Fire will take place next year. Based on the multi Oscar and BAFTA award winning film, Chariots of Fire is inspired by the extraordinary true story of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, as they strive for glory in the 1924 Paris Olympics.

Now, for the first time ever, the theatrical adaptation of this inspirational tale of hope, honour and belief will take to the road across the UK for a major national tour that will run from the autumn of 2026.

Jenny Seagrove, Chairperson of Bill Kenwright said, “I'm absolutely thrilled that Bill Kenwright Ltd are producing the first ever UK tour of Mike Bartlett's thrilling adaptation of the multi-award-winning film Chariots of Fire. I'm also delighted that Roxana Silbert will be directing our production and I know that with her unique vision and flair, audiences across the country are in for an incredible night at the theatre.”

A devout Scottish Christian runs for the glory of God. The son of an immigrant Lithuanian Jew runs to overcome prejudice. Two young track athletes who live for the beautiful purity of running and who prevail in the face of overwhelming odds.

Featuring the iconic music of Vangelis, Chariots of Fire brings the power of competition and the triumph of the human spirit thrillingly to life in a story celebrating courage, conviction, and the power of belief.

This new production, directed by Roxana Silbert, will open at the Theatre Royal Windsor on Thursday 3 September 2026 where it will run to Saturday 12 September 2026 and from there will go on to the Edinburgh King's Theatre from 15 – 19 September before touring to other venues across the UK. Full casting and tour dates are set to be announced.