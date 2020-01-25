Rose Bruford College Launches MA Light In Performance

London's Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has launched a Light in Performance Masters degree* in collaboration with world-leading Lighting Designers: Paule Constable, Michael Hulls, Andi Watson and Willie Williams.

The unique programme, which starts in October 2020, is aimed at both experienced lighting professionals and performers/practitioners working with light. The programme will allow students to design, explore and work with light in a variety of performance forms, learning and working collaboratively and within an inter-disciplinary performance context.

Programme Director Hansjörg Schmidt is proud to be working with such outstanding lighting designers on the course. He said:

"We all share a strong belief in the importance of collaborative and inter-disciplinary working methods, and are passionate advocates for the artistic and social value of light as a creative and dramaturgical tool.

Each of the designers also bring their own specialist field of work to the programme: Paule Constable in Theatre and Opera, Michael Hulls in Dance, Andi Watson in Technologies and Music, and Willie Williams in Video and Music."

Students on the course will be taught and mentored by these lighting designers, and there will be opportunities for students to design their own work both independently or collaboratively, go on expanded work placements, and practically and critically develop their ability as a designer or performance maker working with light.

Multiple Laurence Olivier Award Winner, Paule Constable said:

"I feel really excited about the prospect of being in a room with such a varied group of designers - all of whom will be sharing their contrasting processes and work. I feel there is much for us all to learn and share."

Fellow collaborator Willie Williams, who received international acclaim for his work with U2, said;

"This is exactly the kind of course that I wish had been available when I was starting out in lighting."

For those interested in finding out about the programme, an information evening is being held at Clod Ensemble, London, E8 3FN on Tuesday 17 March from 17:30 to 21:00. Please visit the event page for full details and to book.

As part of this new programme Rose Bruford will also host an intensive practical lighting skills workshop from 1 to 11 September 2020 at the College's campus in Sidcup.

For full details and to apply, visit www.bruford.ac.uk

*Subject to validation





