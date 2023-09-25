Rosalie Minnitt brings CLEMENTINE to Soho Theatre In

Performances run Wednesday 15th - Saturday 18th November 2023.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Following a smash hit  run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, writer/performer Rosalie Minnitt brings her critically acclaimed character comedy Clementine to London’s prestigious Soho Theatre this November.

Bonnets at the ready, ladies, as Bridgerton meets the Mighty Boosh in the farcical feminist diamond of the season. Set loosely “in the past'', Clementine is a hilariously quirky, feel-good tale of sickly sisters, self-love and Sylvanian Families. Expect copious TikTok references and astrological predictions with a dash of history. Fun and empowering, this antidote to heartbreak is Gen Z’s ode to single life and womanhood. 

From shipwrecks to guillotines, bad luck has plagued Lady Clementine’s love life from day one. Now she has until her 27th birthday to find a husband. Packed with comedy songs and whimsical characters, this vaguely regency satire follows our beloved Lady Clementine as she sets off on a frankly unhinged quest to solve the mystery of her misfortune. With neither sense or sensibility, will our romantic heroine find love in time? 

Conjured in the darkest depths of the pandemic, Rosalie wanted the show to explore our modern conception of romantic love and the enduring cultural obsession with finding “the one”. Step into Clementine's weird and wonderful world. She won't bite. Much.

Clementine is written and performed by Rosalie Minnitt and directed by Durham Revue alumni Tristan Robinson and Alison Middleton. Having been awarded the 2023 Luke Rollason Bursary, Rosalie’s first full Edinburgh Fringe run saw the show rack up thirteen 4 & 5 star reviews, making Clementine one of the best reviewed comedy shows at the 2023 Festival.

Rosalie Minnitt is a UK based Belgian writer and comedian. She’s an alumnus of the award-winning sketch comedy group The Durham Revue, the Soho Comedy Labs and is currently training in improv at the Free Association in London. She is a member of the VAULT Festival Young Company and won the Hello Grads Writing Award in 2020. She has written for Funny Women, Times Higher Education and her writing has been featured on BBC Radio and CBBC.




