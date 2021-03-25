Reginald D. Hunter Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For 2022

Mick Perrin Worldwide has announced rescheduled tour dates from comedy tour de force Reginald D. Hunter, who returns with Bombe Shuffleur. Starting at Liberty Hall Theatre, Dublin on 8th February 2022 and concluding on 29th April at the Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, tickets are on sale now from www.mickperrin.com/tours/reginald-hunter-shuffleur.

Climate change. Mass unemployment. Economic pandemics. The rise of global fascism. So, what the f*** could this man POSSIBLY say to upset you? Welcome to the world of the Bombe Shuffleur.



Reginald D. Hunter is back and there's no time for niceties. Unafraid to tackle head on the subjects the rest of us skirt around, Reginald is the voice of his generation - searingly honest, brutally funny and uniquely placed to commentate on the unfolding meltdown of life as we know it. Buckle up for this unmissable hour of stand up from one of comedy's true greats!

On announcing his tour Reginald D. Hunter said: "I am eager to return to touring simply because it took 35 weeks of lockdown to remember who I am. Before the fame, before the money, before the lawyers, before the star-chasers, before three national lockdowns. Back to basics. #newday #bombeshuffleur"

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, three-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order. His TV appearances include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News for You (BBC One) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), whilst he drew widespread acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the Border.

Tickets for Reginald D. Hunter Bombe Shuffleur tour are on sale now at www.mickperrin.com/tours/reginald-hunter-shuffleur.