QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA to Celebrate 50 Years Of Bohemian Rhapsody With UK & Ireland Tour

Fans of legendary rock band Queen are to experience another 'kind of magic' in 2025 when official tribute band Queen Extravaganza tours the UK and Ireland to mark the 50th anniversary of the phenomenal anthem Bohemian Rhapsody.
With musicians hand-picked by Roger Taylor and a show produced by the original Queen stars, Queen Extravaganza: Celebrating 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody will visit 25 venues across the UK and Ireland in early 2025.
Alongside the incredible singalong classic Bohemian Rhapsody, fans can expect the biggest hits from the biggest band in the world, including Another One Bites The Dust, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga and many more.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 12 July from www.queenonline.com/quex and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
28-Jan - Liverpool Empire
29-Jan - Bath Forum
31-Jan - Brighton Centre
01-Feb - Bournemouth International Centre
03-Feb Oxford New Theatre
04-Feb Plymouth Pavilions
06-Feb Stockton Globe
07-Feb Hull Connexin Live
08-Feb Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
10-Feb Edinburgh Playhouse
11-Feb Aberdeen Music Hall
13-Feb - Birmingham Symphony Hall
14-Feb - Sheffield City Hall
15-Feb - Manchester O2 Apollo
17-Feb - Newcastle O2 City Hall
18-Feb - Leeds First Direct Arena
19-Feb - Blackpool Opera House
21-Feb - Belfast Waterfront
22-Feb - Dublin 3Olympia
24-Feb - Cardiff Utilita Arena
25-Feb - Swansea Arena
26-Feb - Llandudno Venue Cymru
28-Feb - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
01-Mar - Portsmouth Guildhall
02-Mar - London O2 Indigo
Speaking about Queen Extravaganza, Roger Taylor said: "We hand-pick the most incredible musicians for Queen Extravaganza - and they do a fantastic job honouring our songs. It's a great show, designed to celebrate the legacy of Queen for fans of all ages."
Brian May added: "Queen Extravaganza is something unique - not just a tribute band, but an extension of the Queen family, whose dedication to excellence is now legendary. The Queen Extravaganza Will Rock You!"
Queen Extravaganza has been touring for more than a decade, bringing the spectacular show to fans around the world, with previous tours taking the band to the USA, Canada, Australia, South America and beyond.
The 90-minute set is packed with more than 20 hits taken from Queen's huge back-catalogue - with fans hailing the show as being the closest they can get to the original.
The 2025 line-up is to be confirmed.
Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, is presented by Phil Mcintyre Live.
For more information visit www.queenonline.com/quex
