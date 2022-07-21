Portsmouth Road Productions Launches Pathways Programme Summer 2022

Portsmouth Road Productions today announced their line-up for their series of workshops by some of the most exciting talent in British theatre. The series is aimed at providing high quality workshops across a range of disciplines at an affordable rate as well as providing a number of bursary places to those from underrepresented backgrounds.

The line-up includes producer Ameena Hamid (Ameena Hamid Productions), director Abigail Sol (Horizon, Les Be Anne), actor Sam Newton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), writer & producer Jessica Norman (Old Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions) and lighting designer Tamykha Patterson (Cock, Dear Evan Hansen). The workshops will run throughout August at various London venues.

Marcus Marsh, Artistic Director of Portsmouth Road Productions, announced "I am so pleased to welcome these first round of workshops and grateful to the artists giving time out of their busy schedules to pass on their skills and advice to emerging artists." He continued "After the pandemic it was so important that opportunities were provided to young and early-career artists to help their development. We hope to provide more of these workshops in the future across an even wider range of disciplines."

Participants can apply for bursary places via emailing pathways@portsmouthroadproductions.com with either one side of A4, or a voicenote/self-tape (max 5 minutes) supporting how the workshop would assist their personal development and why they are applying for a bursary place.

The events are now on sale with the full line-up below and you can book your place here:

Sam Newton: The actor's key to cracking the code that is text

Wednesday 3rd August 10am - 5pm

Jessica Norman: Finding your way as a playwright

Tuesday 9th August 10am - 5pm

Ameena Hamid: Intro to self-producing

Thursday 11th August 10am - 2pm

Tamykha Patterson: Demystifying a career in lighting design

Wednesday 17th August 10am - 5pm

Abigail Sol: Building the foundations of a career as a Theatre Director

Tuesday 23rd August 10am - 5pm

Marcus Marsh: Building an Actor's Toolkit

Friday 26th August 10am - 5pm