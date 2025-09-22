Photos: THE CLIMATE ERA at The Playground Theatre.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gate Theatre has announced full casting for the European premiere of Scenes from the Climate Era by David Finnigan, directed by Artistic Lead Atri Banerjee. See photos of the production.

The production will run from September 23 to October 25, 2025 at The Playground Theatre in West London, with a press performance on October 1 at 7pm.

The cast will feature Ziggy Heath (A Thousand Blows, RSC), Peyvand Sadeghian (Queen Charlotte – A Bridgerton Story, A Thousand Splendid Suns), Miles Barrow (Pericles, RSC; Shardlake, Disney+), and Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Hamlet, Bell Shakespeare), who appeared in the original Australian production at Belvoir St Theatre in Sydney.

Four actors will take audiences through a kaleidoscopic series of vignettes that explore how the climate crisis shapes everyday lives, communities, and the natural world. From genetically modified mice to Antarctic flood barriers, from community halls in Snowdonia to nightclubs on the outskirts of Beijing, the play offers an inventive and often funny look at one of the most urgent issues of our time.

Playwright David Finnigan said, “We’ve been talking about climate change for more than 50 years. For most of that time, the conversation has been stuck in a loop… In the last few years, everything changed. This play is my attempt to capture some of the thousands of extraordinary stories taking place on the frontline of the climate conversation right now. I’m delighted that the Gate will be bringing this show to life.”

Director Atri Banerjee added, “Scenes from the Climate Era does what all great theatre should do – it entertains, it challenges, it informs, it moves. It’s a genuinely thrilling night out at the theatre with a radically political imperative at its heart.”

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner



THE CLIMATE ERA

