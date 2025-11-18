Photos: Reading Rep Theatre Releases First Rehearsal Photos for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reading Rep Theatre has released new rehearsal images for its 2025 staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, offering a behind-the-scenes look as the company prepares Beth Flintoff’s acclaimed adaptation that relocates Dickens’ story to Victorian Reading and the iconic Huntley and Palmers Biscuit Factory. The production will run from 28 November 2025 to 3 January 2026. Rehearsal photos feature the three local young performers who will share the role of Tiny Timmy: Eli Murphy (10), Emily Maclellan (10), and Ned Woollatt (9).

Louis Ling, Children’s Manager for the production, said, “Our young actors, Eli, Emily, and Ned - shone during auditions, delivering a wonderful interpretation of the Tiny Timmy character. It was clear they were perfect for the role in our homegrown production of A Christmas Carol. They’re all working incredibly hard in rehearsals and bringing fantastic energy and heart to the production.” Each of the three young performers also shared their enthusiasm for taking on the role and stepping into the rehearsal room.

Flintoff’s adaptation sees the familiar characters of Dickens’ story reimagined within the community of the Huntley and Palmers Biscuit Factory. Speaking about relocating the tale, she said, “I immediately knew that I wanted to translate Dickens’ much-loved characters to their respective jobs at the Huntley and Palmer’s Biscuit Factory, as it’s such an important part of the town’s past.” She added that she hopes the production celebrates local history and brings the community together.

Director Chris Cuming, returning after helping shape previous versions of the show, said, “Christmas at Reading Rep is always something special. A true highlight of the town’s festive calendar. It’s a joy to revisit Beth Flintoff’s home-grown adaptation, bringing together familiar faces from our company and new talent to celebrate Reading’s history through Dickens’ most enduring tale.”

The cast joining the Tiny Timmy performers includes George Eggay, Orla O’Sullivan, Charlotte Warner, Sam Amestoy, and Mark Desebrock. The creative team includes Nicky Bunch as set and costume designer, Aaron J Dootson as lighting designer, Joe Dines as sound designer, Tabitha Stock as costume designer, Nathan Storm as associate lighting designer, Louis Ling as children’s manager, Sarah Hawkins as casting designer, and Jordan Harris as production manager.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson



A CHRISTMAS CAROL In Rehearsal

