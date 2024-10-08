Photos: LIZZIE in Rehearsal at Hope Mill Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsal photos have been released for the return of Hope Mill Theatre’s hit production of rock musical LIZZIE in Manchester this month. The show – which first enjoyed a hit Manchester run in September 2023 – will play at Hope Mill Theatre from Thursday 17th October to Sunday 17th November 2024. Check out the photos below!

The show features Kayleigh McKnight (SIX, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Lizzie, Katie Tonkinson (Bonnie & Clyde, Bat Out of Hell) as Alice, Jennifer Caldwell (SIX, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) as Bridget and Emilie Louise Israel (Hamilton, Once on This Island) as Emma. Completing the cast will be Emma Louise Hoey (Lizzie, Club Mex) as Alternate Lizzie and Cover Alice and Eve Kitchingman (LIFT The Musical, The Commitments) as Cover Emma and Bridget.

LIZZIE explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The rock musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

Lizzie The Musical will be directed and choreographed by Hope Mill co-founder William Whelton, and has music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner.

LIZZIE has swung her axe in over 60 cities, in 6 countries, in 5 languages, across 4 continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards including 8 Best Musical Awards! (and she’s still swinging…)

Photo Credit: Cían O'Riain

