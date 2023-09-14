Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres

Performances run Saturday 30 September - Saturday 21 October 2023.
Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician.
With medical bills piling up, Argan believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined.
A witty satire punctuated with music and dance, this adaptation of Molière’s masterpiece proves that laughter really is the best form of medicine.
The cast includes: Jonathan Ainscough as the Purgeon and Main Carer to Ill Servant, and the on-stage Musical Director (playing piano and accordion); Zak Ghazi-Torbati as Clèante and Servant; Chris Hannon as Doctor Diaforius and Béralde; Edward Hogg as Argan; Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos as Toinette; Jessica Ransom as Béline and Servant; Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Angélique; André Refig as Bonnefoi and Ill Servant; and Garmon Rhys as Thomas Diaforius, Fleurant and Servant.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
André Refig, Jonathan Ainscough and Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos
Chris Hannon and Garmon Rhys
Chris Hannon, Edward Hogg and Garmon Rhys
Edward Hogg
Edward Hogg, Jessica Ransom and Sarah Tipple
Jessica Ransom
Jonathan Ainscough, André Refig and Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos
Sarah Tipple
Saroja-Lily Ratnavel and Zak Ghazi-Torbati
Saroja-Lily Ratnavel
Zak Ghazi-Torbati and members of the company
Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos and Jessica Ransom
Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos, Zak Ghazi-Torbati and André Refig
