Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres

Performances run Saturday 30 September - Saturday 21 October 2023.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released from THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres.

Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician.  

With medical bills piling up, Argan believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined.  

A witty satire punctuated with music and dance, this adaptation of Molière’s masterpiece proves that laughter really is the best form of medicine. 

The cast includes: Jonathan Ainscough as the Purgeon and Main Carer to Ill Servant, and the on-stage Musical Director (playing piano and accordion); Zak Ghazi-Torbati as Clèante and Servant; Chris Hannon as Doctor Diaforius and Béralde; Edward Hogg as Argan; Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos as Toinette; Jessica Ransom as Béline and Servant; Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Angélique; André Refig as Bonnefoi and Ill Servant; and Garmon Rhys as Thomas Diaforius, Fleurant and Servant.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres

André Refig, Jonathan Ainscough and Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos

Chris Hannon and Garmon Rhys

Chris Hannon, Edward Hogg and Garmon Rhys

Edward Hogg

Edward Hogg, Jessica Ransom and Sarah Tipple

Jessica Ransom

Jonathan Ainscough, André Refig and Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos

Sarah Tipple

Saroja-Lily Ratnavel and Zak Ghazi-Torbati

Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Zak Ghazi-Torbati and members of the company 

Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos and Jessica Ransom

Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos, Zak Ghazi-Torbati and André Refig




Recommended For You