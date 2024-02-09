Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SCHOOL OF ROCK At The Granville Theatre

School of Rock is running at The Granville Theatre from Wednesday February 14- Saturday February 17th.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been seen on stages around the globe! Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band – sensationally performed live by the production’s young actors every night with roof-raising energy!