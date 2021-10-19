Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy

pixeltracker

Back In Play features Hamlet is a F&£$boi, The Messenger, The Love Thief, and Tilting at Windmills.

Oct. 19, 2021  

Back in Play festival is headlined by Radical Reinventions, four 30-minute plays that give an irreverent and contemporary twist on the classics. Each of the Radical Reinventions plays is an irreverent, attitude filled and bold take on a classic by a distinctive voice in Welsh theatre.

Radical Reinventions: Hamlet is a F&£$boi

Tinder-fatigued Evie wants to give up on love (and men) for good when she makes a bold decision. She is going to find a romantic hero at the source: books. Lowri Jenkins (Winners, Nova Theatre) writes and performs this savagely funny and excoriating new play.

Written and performed by Lowri Jenkins | Directed by Mared Swain

Radical Reinventions: The Messenger

Inspired by Romeo and Juliet. What happens when the dependable things you take for granted rise up to bite you? The Messenger is a witty and anarchic mini musical by Sherman Associate Artist Seiriol Davies (How To Win Against History).

Written and performed by Seiriol Davies | Directed by Joe Murphy

Radical Reinventions: The Love Thief

Inspired by Prometheus Bound by Aeschylus. In 2021 it isn't fire that Prometheus steals from the Gods, it's love. The Love Thief, written and performed by playwright, actor and belly dancer Rahim El Habachi looks at sexuality, race and the realities of life in today's Britain.

Written and performed by Rahim El Habachi | Directed by Nerida Bradley

Radical Reinventions: Tilting at Windmills

Inspired by Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes. Tilting at Windmills by Hannah McPake (Rodney and the Shrieking Sisterhood) is a warm and affectionate play about realising what our limitations are, accepting failure and overcoming obstacles.

Written and directed by Hannah McPake | Performed by Mared Jarman

For more information visit: https://www.shermantheatre.co.uk/event/radical-reinventions-tilting-at-windmills/

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy
Radical Reinventions: Hamlet is a F& $boi - Lowri Jenkins

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy
Radical Reinventions: Hamlet is a F& $boi - Lowri Jenkins

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy
Radical Reinventions: The Love Thief - Rahim El Habachi

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy
Radical Reinventions: The Love Thief - Rahim El Habachi

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy
Radical Reinventions: The Messenger - Seiriol Davies

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy
Radical Reinventions: The Messenger - Seiriol Davies

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy
Radical Reinventions: Tilting at Windmills - Mared Jarman

Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy
Radical Reinventions: Tilting at Windmills - Mared Jarman


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Starburst Logo water bottle
Book of Mormon Starburst Logo water bottle
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie
Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SNOOY IN SPACE Season 2
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DIARY OF A WIMPY KID on Disney+
  • VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for the Final Season of OZARK
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of THE GREAT on Hulu