Photos: Go Inside BACK IN PLAY - A Festival Of Radically Reinvented Classic Plays And Stand-up Comedy

Back in Play festival is headlined by Radical Reinventions, four 30-minute plays that give an irreverent and contemporary twist on the classics. Each of the Radical Reinventions plays is an irreverent, attitude filled and bold take on a classic by a distinctive voice in Welsh theatre.

Radical Reinventions: Hamlet is a F&£$boi

Tinder-fatigued Evie wants to give up on love (and men) for good when she makes a bold decision. She is going to find a romantic hero at the source: books. Lowri Jenkins (Winners, Nova Theatre) writes and performs this savagely funny and excoriating new play.

Written and performed by Lowri Jenkins | Directed by Mared Swain

Radical Reinventions: The Messenger

Inspired by Romeo and Juliet. What happens when the dependable things you take for granted rise up to bite you? The Messenger is a witty and anarchic mini musical by Sherman Associate Artist Seiriol Davies (How To Win Against History).

Written and performed by Seiriol Davies | Directed by Joe Murphy

Radical Reinventions: The Love Thief

Inspired by Prometheus Bound by Aeschylus. In 2021 it isn't fire that Prometheus steals from the Gods, it's love. The Love Thief, written and performed by playwright, actor and belly dancer Rahim El Habachi looks at sexuality, race and the realities of life in today's Britain.

Written and performed by Rahim El Habachi | Directed by Nerida Bradley

Radical Reinventions: Tilting at Windmills

Inspired by Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes. Tilting at Windmills by Hannah McPake (Rodney and the Shrieking Sisterhood) is a warm and affectionate play about realising what our limitations are, accepting failure and overcoming obstacles.

Written and directed by Hannah McPake | Performed by Mared Jarman